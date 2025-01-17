Capella Singapore holding Taschen book pop-up until Jan 19, open to public

Months ago, I chanced upon a TikTok trend in which individuals are seen engrossed in a book at a bar. If the comments were anything to go by, reading and drinking have long been considered separate pursuits. Yet, the idea that the Venn diagram of literature lovers and liquor lovers rarely overlap is but a stereotype.

Capella Singapore knows a good book, like good booze, requires slow savouring. The luxury hotel’s newest bar The Pineapple Room is now running a pop-up bookstore with titles from leading art book publisher Taschen.

The pop-up is open to the public from 11am to 7pm daily till Sunday (Jan 19). Admission is complimentary.

It coincides with Singapore Art Week, which will run from Jan 17 to 26.