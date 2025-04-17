Cartier jewellery worn by royalty and celebrities on display in London's V&A Museum

An exhibition celebrating jewellery made by the prestigious French luxury goods company Cartier since the start of the 20th century, including watches and tiaras, is now open at London's V&A Museum.

Established by Louis-Francois Cartier in Paris in 1847, the family-run business went on to become a household name popular with royalty and Hollywood stars alike.

"It never goes out of fashion... we see it being worn by English aristocracy 100 years ago and Hollywood royalty practically today," Helen Molesworth, a senior jewellery curator at the V&A and exhibition curator, said at a private launch of "Cartier".