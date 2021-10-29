Customise your own timepiece at this immersive pop-up on Orchard Road
At the Cartier Tank pop-up experience at Malmaison by The Hour Glass, visitors can customise their timepiece as well as snap self-portraits as a memento.
When it comes to iconic watch designs, the Cartier Tank is one that has withstood the test of time. It was first introduced by Louis Cartier in 1917. Modern yet classic, the story goes that the French jeweller based its design on a military tank seen from above.
This year, Cartier is partnering with The Hour Glass to hold an immersive pop-up experience. Located at the Malmaison by The Hour Glass boutique on Orchard Road, the pop-up runs from now till Dec 5.
Discover the history of the timepiece and explore the design fundamentals of the Tank aesthetic. You can also take a closer look at the newly launched Tank Must SolarBeat watch and its groundbreaking photovoltaic movement through an experiential animation.
Making its debut in Asia is a strap bar that allows visitors to customise their own Tank creation.
Pick a strap colour, choose the stitching, and then decide on the strap lining. You can also include a personalised message on the strap lining – in either of the three font types or your own handwriting – as well as engrave your initials on the watch’s caseback.
Before you leave, take a self-portrait at the photo studio as a memento of the day.
The Cartier Tank experience is open to the public. Hourly slots are available daily, but as viewing slots are limited, visitors are encouraged to register their interest at the link here.