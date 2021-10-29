Customise your own timepiece at this immersive pop-up on Orchard Road

When it comes to iconic watch designs, the Cartier Tank is one that has withstood the test of time. It was first introduced by Louis Cartier in 1917. Modern yet classic, the story goes that the French jeweller based its design on a military tank seen from above.

This year, Cartier is partnering with The Hour Glass to hold an immersive pop-up experience. Located at the Malmaison by The Hour Glass boutique on Orchard Road, the pop-up runs from now till Dec 5.

Discover the history of the timepiece and explore the design fundamentals of the Tank aesthetic. You can also take a closer look at the newly launched Tank Must SolarBeat watch and its groundbreaking photovoltaic movement through an experiential animation.