Cartier’s Into the Wild exhibition in Singapore celebrates nature, craftsmanship and its iconic Panther
Set across two heritage houses at Rochester Park, the free immersive experience invites visitors to discover Cartier’s creative world through jewellery, fragrances, artisan demonstrations and storytelling.
In partnership with Cartier
The Panther can take many forms at Cartier. It might be a sculptural jewel, a feline silhouette on a pair of glasses or the inspiration for a fragrance. Across these different expressions, the animal’s recognisable character connects creations that might otherwise seem worlds apart.
That connection is the starting point for Into the Wild, a free immersive experience in Singapore from now to Oct 25. Set across two heritage houses amid the greenery of Rochester Park, it explores how the natural world inspires the maison’s jewellery, watchmaking, leather goods, accessories and fragrances.
Cartier’s emblematic Panther takes centre stage, alongside other creatures from the house’s bestiary. Visitors will discover these natural inspirations through finished creations, sketches, tools and artisan demonstrations, as well as spaces devoted to scent, sound and hospitality.
Rochester Park provides a fitting backdrop, with visitors free to wander between spaces at their own pace. The 45-minute walkthrough offers a glimpse into Cartier’s creative world, from the construction of a leather accessory to the precision involved in making a Panthere de Cartier jewel.
For those who know Cartier chiefly through its jewellery and watches, Into the Wild offers a broader introduction – a chance to discover how its fascination with animals, plants, texture and movement extends to objects worn, held or experienced in everyday life.
A FELINE WITH A LONG HISTORY
The Panther’s place in Cartier’s history stretches back more than a century. In 1914, its spotted coat appeared as an abstract pattern on a wristwatch. That same year, French illustrator George Barbier was commissioned to create an invitation for a Cartier jewellery exhibition, depicting a black panther at a woman’s feet.
Jeanne Toussaint played a defining role in transforming the animal into one of Cartier’s most enduring signatures. Appointed creative director in 1933, Toussaint – herself nicknamed La Panthere – helped give the big cat the sculptural presence that remains central to its identity.
In 1948, the Panther took three-dimensional form in a brooch created for the Duchess of Windsor, with the gold-and-enamel animal poised on an emerald. It marked an important step in the transformation of a spotted motif into a lifelike creature with posture and personality. Today, the feline’s identity can be expressed through a recognisable head, the curve of a body or the suggestion of movement, without reproducing the entire animal.
NATURE INTERPRETED THROUGH SCENT
The Fragrance Universe explores the natural world through the gardenia, presenting the flower in botanical, artistic and olfactory forms. The experience moves from something visible and tangible to an impression captured in a bottle. It is a particularly fitting flower for Cartier. La Panthere, created by perfumer Mathilde Laurent in 2014, combines gardenia with musk in a floral-feline accord, evoking the character of the maison’s emblematic animal through scent.
Seen alongside the maison’s other creations, fragrance offers a different way to understand its use of nature. While a jeweller works with volume, colour and the placement of stones, a perfumer creates an impression through the interplay of ingredients. By presenting the gardenia in several forms, the exhibition invites visitors to consider how a natural inspiration can be transformed into a creative work.
THE CRAFT BEHIND THE ACCESSORIES
The Accessories Universe and Leathercraft Atelier shift the focus to materials, proportion and detail. Leather goods, accessories and textiles are presented in an intimate setting inspired by Rochester Park’s natural surroundings, highlighting the role of craftsmanship in everyday objects.
Across Cartier’s accessories collections, animal motifs can take the form of sculptural hardware on structured leather goods or a subtle feline silhouette on eyewear. Scale and placement are key – even a small detail can evoke the maison’s animal motifs without dominating the design.
There is also a historical connection between Cartier’s accessories and Jeanne Toussaint. Louis Cartier, grandson of the maison’s founder, invited her to design bags as early as 1920, before placing her in charge of an extensive accessories line in 1925. Her contribution to Cartier extended well beyond the Panther jewels for which she became celebrated.
At scheduled times during Into the Wild, a Cartier artisan will demonstrate the craftsmanship behind the maison’s leather goods, from their construction to leather dyeing and colour. The demonstrations offer visitors a closer look at processes that are not always apparent in a finished bag, revealing how decisions about materials, construction and finishing shape the final design.
BRINGING THE CARTIER PANTHER TO LIFE
On the second floor, the Faune & Flore de Cartier Universe presents jewellery and watchmaking creations against a series of changing landscapes. Tools, sketches and artisanal objects accompany the pieces, offering glimpses into the creative process. Together, they reveal how an initial idea is transformed into a finished creation, encouraging visitors to look beyond the immediate appeal of gemstones and polished surfaces.
A Cartier artisan will demonstrate the skills involved in creating a Panthere de Cartier jewel, highlighting the precision and patience required to bring the emblematic feline to life. The relationship between the head and body, the suggestion of tension or ease, and the treatment of the surface all contribute to the animal’s expression. The demonstration gives visitors a chance to appreciate these details up close.
The Savoir-Faire Discovery explores the theme through an interplay of light, reflection and sound. Jewellery creations and bejewelled masks offer further interpretations of Cartier’s fauna, highlighting the more imaginative side of its nature-inspired designs.
STORIES TO PAUSE FOR
Sound adds another dimension through the Into the Wild Fables, a series of original tales conceived by Cartier and narrated by Scottish actress Tilda Swinton, the maison’s new ambassador. Each centres on an encounter between the Panther and another animal from Cartier’s bestiary.
Woven throughout the experience, the fables combine visual storytelling with individual audio recordings. Visitors can move between the stations, stopping to listen as the animals’ encounters unfold through Swinton’s narration. The stories offer a change of pace from the displays and artisan demonstrations.
The Tea Salon offers a moment of respite between discoveries. Inspired by the textures of the jungle canopy, the intimate space invites visitors to pause for tea amid Rochester Park’s greenery.
The Panther may be recognised through the shape of a jewel, suggested in a fragrance or encountered in a story. By bringing these expressions together, Into the Wild invites visitors to discover the creative connections that run through Cartier’s world.
Cartier’s Into the Wild runs from now to Oct 25, 11am to 7.30pm daily, at 17 Rochester Park, Singapore 139228. Admission is free, but advance registration is required for the 45-minute walkthrough slots via the registration website. Artisan demonstrations take place at scheduled times. A dedicated experience at Cartier’s ION Orchard flagship boutique will continue until Nov 1, with walk-ins welcome.