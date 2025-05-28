Osaka World Expo 2025: The Cartier Women’s Pavilion champions a powerful message for gender equality

Women’s empowerment is a core pillar of Cartier’s corporate social responsibility efforts. In 2006, the maison launched the Cartier Women’s Initiative, which supports and champions women impact entrepreneurs.

“At Cartier, women have always been a source of endless inspiration and a cornerstone of the maison’s creativity and values. For this reason, Cartier has been fully committed to supporting women empowerment through several long-lasting initiatives,” said Cyrille Vigneron, Cartier’s former CEO and current chairman of culture and philanthropy, in an email interview with CNA Luxury.

“From the Cartier Women’s Initiative to Cartier Philanthropy, the maison champions women changemakers, who are catalyst for social progress, helping them to scale their efforts, thrive in their pursuits and pave the way for generations to come," Vigneron added.

The Women’s Pavilion in Osaka is the second of its kind and runs till Oct 13. The first Women’s Pavilion was presented by Cartier at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

“The World Expo, as a powerful global platform, provides Cartier with a unique opportunity to share its commitment to women’s empowerment. Over the six months of the Expo, millions of visitors will come to Osaka and experience the Women’s Pavilion and hopefully carry its message far beyond the Expo itself,” Vigneron commented.