Check in to the Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon the next time you’re in the Thai city

“The hardest thing to create is something new and fresh — but at the same time, something that feels like it has always been here and simply belonged here,” said Verena Haller, chief design officer of Standard International. “This hotel is a vibrant oasis in the city where you see and be seen!”

So far, the hotel is living up to its promise. The Thai and international in crowd flock here to appreciate plush colourful interiors created by The Standard’s in-house design team in collaboration with Spanish artist Jaime Hayon. There are also opportunities to sample some of Bangkok's most sought-after F&B options, including elevated Mexican venue Ojo and SKy Beach, Thailand's highest rooftop bar.

Indeed, months after opening, things couldn’t look rosier as Bangkok comes alive again following the pandemic and witnesses a resurgence in international visitors. Restaurants like Ojo, casual steakhouse The Standard Grill, and Thailand’s first outpost of Hong Kong-born Chinese restaurant Mott 32 are among the hottest bookings in town. Hotel guests and Bangkok scenesters gather at the hotel’s Parlor bar. As curated beats emanate from the hotel’s state-of-the-art DJ booth and beautiful people mingle freely, it can be easy to overlook the long, hard journey it took to get to this stage. The key element in the saga is the King Power Mahanakon building in which the hotel occupies numerous floors. The distinctive “pixelated” tower, designed by architect Ole Scheeren, stands proud at 314 metres. It may be Thailand's tallest landmark, but it didn't manage to anchor big-name brands including The Edition and Orient Express, both of which promised to open but never did.