We get a taste of Northern Thailand food straight from Chiang Mai’s ‘magical hills’

In a country of high-profile tourist attractions and destinations, northern Thailand can sometimes feel neglected.

It is, after all, something of a land apart. The area's traditions have been shaped by centuries as part of the Lanna Kingdom, an independent state that was absorbed into Siam in the late 19th century. The north has a unique juju.

As a resident of Bangkok for the best part of the last decade – and a frequent visitor to Thailand for longer than that – I can attest to its rich seam of wizardry.

That's why I'm back here in the hills for another swig of its elixir.