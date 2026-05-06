From Chongqing to Shanghai, why China travel is taking off among Singaporeans

Major destinations such as Shanghai, Beijing and Chongqing are within about six hours of Singapore by air and share the same time zone, which means travellers do not have to contend with jet lag. On the ground, travel has also become more frictionless, with digital payment options becoming easier for Singapore visitors to use.

“China today is probably one of the safest and most efficient places to travel,” said multidisciplinary artist Dr Ng King Kang, who makes about six trips a year to mainland China. “Both the ‘software’ and ‘hardware’ of daily life have improved tremendously – from digital systems to infrastructure. High-speed rail, for example, is as good as, if not better than, Japan’s bullet train.”

Beyond convenience, China impresses through sheer scale and imagination. Its theme parks are immersive and interactive, with production values that rival film sets. Its retail venues operate on another level: Malls double as experiential playgrounds, flagship stores blur the line between retail and art installation – Louis Vuitton’s Nanjing West Road outpost in Shanghai, for instance, resembles a ship – and brands offer products and services rarely found elsewhere, such as the Adidas Tang jacket that recently went viral on social media.

Service designer Rebecca Cecilia Yip, 34, said each visit to China feels more advanced than the last, particularly in technology and beauty, where she has observed significant progress in techniques compared with many other countries. She was also struck by the creativity on display, from the way locals dress to food fusions, concept cafes and the overall street vibe.

THE FUTURISTIC AND THE FAMILIAR

Service standards, particularly in hospitality and dining, can exceed expectations. Then there is the technology factor: Kung fu robots performing at the Spring Festival gala, drone food deliveries in Shenzhen, and AI-powered robotic exoskeletons that help visitors climb hills or long stairways with ease.

For travellers accustomed to incremental upgrades elsewhere, China can feel like stepping a few years into the future – often at a price that still surprises. For global product manager Max Huang, 32, the decision to visit the ski resort town of Zhangjiakou in December 2025 “mainly came down to cost”.