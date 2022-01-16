CNY drinks: Toast to the Year of the Tiger with these limited edition spirits

Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations have been a little bit more subdued in recent years, no thanks to the pandemic. This year will be no different, but even if intimate gatherings are now the name of the game, it doesn’t mean that your festivities need to be a downer.

Raise a glass with your loved ones and usher in the Year of the Tiger with these limited edition CNY spirits. Or gift them to your nearest and dearest. Cheers!

GLENFIDDICH CNY LIMITED EDITION GIFT PACK

This festive season, Glenfiddich presents the final edition of a trilogy of CNY gift packs designed by renowned Chinese artist Rlon Wang. The collection is inspired by the epic journey of Charles Gordon, son-in-law of Glenfiddich founder William Grant, to bring the Speyside Scotch whisky to the world.

The iconic Glenfiddich stag, translated as Fu Lu in Mandarin, takes centre stage in the design, representing wealth, prosperity and longevity in Chinese culture. The gift packs are available with the Glenfiddich Reserva Rum Cask 21 Year Old and the 12, 15 and 18 Year Old Malt Whisky. Each of the colourful whisky pack renders pay homage to the corresponding colours on the malt labels.