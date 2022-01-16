CNY drinks: Toast to the Year of the Tiger with these limited edition spirits
Eat, drink and be merry this season with the help of these celebratory spirits.
Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations have been a little bit more subdued in recent years, no thanks to the pandemic. This year will be no different, but even if intimate gatherings are now the name of the game, it doesn’t mean that your festivities need to be a downer.
Raise a glass with your loved ones and usher in the Year of the Tiger with these limited edition CNY spirits. Or gift them to your nearest and dearest. Cheers!
GLENFIDDICH CNY LIMITED EDITION GIFT PACK
This festive season, Glenfiddich presents the final edition of a trilogy of CNY gift packs designed by renowned Chinese artist Rlon Wang. The collection is inspired by the epic journey of Charles Gordon, son-in-law of Glenfiddich founder William Grant, to bring the Speyside Scotch whisky to the world.
The iconic Glenfiddich stag, translated as Fu Lu in Mandarin, takes centre stage in the design, representing wealth, prosperity and longevity in Chinese culture. The gift packs are available with the Glenfiddich Reserva Rum Cask 21 Year Old and the 12, 15 and 18 Year Old Malt Whisky. Each of the colourful whisky pack renders pay homage to the corresponding colours on the malt labels.
From now till Jan 30, Glenfiddich is also presenting The Cosmic Voyage – an immersive 360 degree cinematic experience located at the heart of Orchard Road on the rooftop of Design Orchard. The experience is described as a rich and vivid passage as viewers follow the Royal Stag through an ethereal cosmic forest.
Visitors will also receive Glenfiddich red packets (available in limited quantities daily) and stand a chance to win exclusive discounts on the Glenfiddich Limited Edition Gift Packs.
Admission is free, and the experience is open to visitors aged 18 and above. The Cosmic Voyage will run from Jan 15 to Jan 30, 3pm to 10pm from Mondays to Thursdays and 12pm to 10pm from Fridays to Sundays.
The limited-edition gift packs can be purchased from the official William Grant & Sons Store on LazMall and Shopee.
THE GLENROTHES WHISKY MAKER’S CUT LUNAR NEW YEAR 2022 LIMITED RELEASE
Speyside whisky distiller The Glenrothes has debuted a limited edition Scotch for the festive season, matured only in first fill sherry seasoned oak casks and bottled at natural colour at a strength selected by Glenrothes’ Master Whisky Maker. The whisky features a creamy vanilla, orange peel and nutmeg character.
The accompanying gift box ushers in festive cheer, opening in the middle and fanning out to unveil The Glenrothes bottle, surrounded by elements of the Scottish Highland Estate.
An homage to the unique production process, the packaging features a fresh spring water design at the front and the Glenrothes distillery with their sherry-seasoned casks at the back.
The Glenrothes Whisky Maker’s Cut Lunar New Year 2022 Limited Release is available at 1855 The Bottle Shop, SimplyWhisky, The Guild Collective, One Cellar and Asher BWS.
HENNESSY XO & VSOP CNY 2022
Hennessy’s festive offerings feature a collaboration with internationally renowned artist Zhang Enli. Zhang has created original gift editions of the Hennessy XO and VSOP. The artwork on the packaging centres around an abstract interpretation of the tiger in dynamic lines and vibrant colour, representing hope, energy and vitality after a challenging time. The yellow and gold palette channels empowerment and refinement, while touches of red call to mind the festive atmosphere of CNY.
The Hennessy XO and VSOP can be purchased from Moet Hennessy’s official store on LazMall.