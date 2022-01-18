Unique Chinese New Year treats to splurge on, from fugu yusheng to truffle bak kwa

Chinese New Year (CNY) comes hot on the heels of the Christmas and New Year festivities. But gird your guts because that doesn’t mean it isn’t any less of an occasion to celebrate. If anything, CNY turns our attentions to a different kind of feasting, one unfailingly replete with symbolic foods, must-have traditional snacks, and yet more bonding over meals with close friends and family.

If you’re looking to splurge on your loved ones and have an auspicious S$8,888 to spare, one-Michelin-star restaurant Summer Palace has debuted a Grand Dynasty menu. Served in its intimate Pearl private room, the meal for five people is presided over by Chinese executive chef Liu Ching Hai.