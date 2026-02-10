Chinese New Year 2026: Year of the Horse limited-edition bottles and where to buy them

The House of Martell unveils another annual Zodiac-inspired limited edition cognac – this time, a tribute to the horse.

Limited to 500 individually numbered sets, the collection is presented in a red-and-gold wooden case featuring horse-related motifs, from intricate horseshoe prints to full equine depictions against a gold backdrop.

Set on a golden pedestal embellished with a horseshoe-print pattern, the Baccarat-made decanter has the limited-edition name and series number engraved on its neck. For the crowning glory? A striking deep-red crystal stopper in the shape of a horse’s head.

Inside is an exclusive blend of very old eaux-de-vie drawn from past Years of the Horse, carefully selected by Martell Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud for intensity, elegance and complexity. The result is a cognac distinguished by vitality, aromatic richness and controlled power, intended to evoke the horse’s noble, free-spirited dynamism.

On the nose, the cognac is full and supple, with aromas of honey and candied fruit, and floral overtones supported by a discreetly aged character. On the palate, the vivacity of red fruit and blackcurrant dances through.

L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition – Assemblage du Cheval is available exclusively through Le Cercle, Pernod Ricard’s private-clientele platform, pricing is available upon request. Meanwhile, you can visit The House of Martell, an immersive ‘open-house’ experience where a curated selection of rare expressions from the House – including past Chinese New Year limited editions – is on display. Enjoy bespoke cocktails, Martell-infused mandarin sorbet by Messina, and personalised calligraphy to take home as a keepsake. Entry is complimentary.

From now till Feb 12, 11am to 9.30pm daily.

B4 Indoor Atrium, Ion Orchard