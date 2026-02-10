Chinese New Year 2026: Year of the Horse limited-edition bottles and where to buy them
The Year of the Horse inspires a new wave of bottles and gift sets, from couture-led whisky to artist-designed cognac coffrets.
The Year of the Horse symbolises strength, vitality and forward momentum. From collaborations with world-renowned Chinese artists to beautifully crafted gift sets adorned with horse-themed imagery, these limited-edition ensembles are imbued with meaning and auspicious blessings to usher in the New Year.
L’OR DE JEAN MARTELL ZODIAC EDITION – ASSEMBLAGE DU CHEVAL
The House of Martell unveils another annual Zodiac-inspired limited edition cognac – this time, a tribute to the horse.
Limited to 500 individually numbered sets, the collection is presented in a red-and-gold wooden case featuring horse-related motifs, from intricate horseshoe prints to full equine depictions against a gold backdrop.
Set on a golden pedestal embellished with a horseshoe-print pattern, the Baccarat-made decanter has the limited-edition name and series number engraved on its neck. For the crowning glory? A striking deep-red crystal stopper in the shape of a horse’s head.
Inside is an exclusive blend of very old eaux-de-vie drawn from past Years of the Horse, carefully selected by Martell Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud for intensity, elegance and complexity. The result is a cognac distinguished by vitality, aromatic richness and controlled power, intended to evoke the horse’s noble, free-spirited dynamism.
On the nose, the cognac is full and supple, with aromas of honey and candied fruit, and floral overtones supported by a discreetly aged character. On the palate, the vivacity of red fruit and blackcurrant dances through.
L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition – Assemblage du Cheval is available exclusively through Le Cercle, Pernod Ricard’s private-clientele platform, pricing is available upon request. Meanwhile, you can visit The House of Martell, an immersive ‘open-house’ experience where a curated selection of rare expressions from the House – including past Chinese New Year limited editions – is on display. Enjoy bespoke cocktails, Martell-infused mandarin sorbet by Messina, and personalised calligraphy to take home as a keepsake. Entry is complimentary.
From now till Feb 12, 11am to 9.30pm daily.
B4 Indoor Atrium, Ion Orchard
JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL ROBERT WUN LIMITED EDITION
In another marriage between whisky and couture, Johnnie Walker has partnered with Hong Kong-born, London-based haute couturier Robert Wun, who has been named one of the most influential figures in fashion by Vogue, The Business of Fashion and Tatler Asia.
Known for bold silhouettes, sculptural designs and an avant-garde approach to couture, Wun’s design for this exclusive limited edition celebrates the horse’s spirit of strength, freedom and forward motion.
“For the Year of the Horse, this connection felt especially meaningful – the horse charges forward, symbolising optimism and a relentless drive to push boundaries,” said Wun, the first designer from Hong Kong to join the prestigious Haute Couture Calendar in Paris.
Inside each bottle is Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky, made from some of the rarest Scotch in the brand’s reserves – where only one in 10,000 casks makes the cut. For this festive edition, layered notes of rich spice, vanilla, honey, caramel, hazelnut and dark chocolate culminate in a luxuriously long, smoky finish.
The Robert Wun limited edition retails for S$288 at Ashers Singapore, Paneco, Jarbarla and other specialist and e-commerce retailers.
LOUIS XIII 2026 LUNAR NEW YEAR HORSE LIMITED EDITION
For the fourth year running, French cognac house LOUIS XIII has unveiled a new collaboration with renowned Chinese artist and heritage papercut master Liu Lihong.
For the Year of the Horse, Liu has designed limited edition coffrets (S$4,650) housing LOUIS XIII signature cognac decanters, adorned with a horse rendered using traditional Chinese stamp techniques, alongside hippeastrum flowers symbolising blessings of fortune, prosperity and joy.
Available exclusively through the LOUIS XIII private client programme.
HENNESSY CHINESE NEW YEAR 2026 LIMITED EDITION
You probably already knew that cognac and bak kwa pair well together. Now, Hennessy makes it official with its first collaboration with Bee Cheng Hiang.
Hennessy’s Chinese New Year editions return this year as a trio – Hennessy VSOP (S$88), Hennessy XO (S$288) and Hennessy Paradis (S$2,222) – dressed in red-and-gold designs featuring a galloping horse silhouette that expresses the dynamic energy of the Year of the Horse. They’re available at selected retailers across Singapore, including FairPrice and Cold Storage.
What you can’t buy, however, is the specially created Hennessy Reunion Kit, comprising a bottle of Hennessy, tulip glasses and Bee Cheng Hiang snacks, which can only be won through a lucky draw. From now till Feb 28, purchase any Hennessy product and upload your receipt via QR code to enter the draw where you could also stand a chance to win full sets of Hennessy’s Chinese New Year 2026 Limited Edition collection.
Available at selected Fairprice outlets, specialty wine and spirits retailers.
REMY MARTIN 2026 LUNAR NEW YEAR COLLECTION
With the centaur as the French cognac house’s emblem since 1870, horse years are extra special for Remy Martin. This year, the brand commemorates the coming Fire Horse with limited edition gift sets featuring artwork by Xue Song, a 2024 Hurun Top 100 Chinese artist.
Vividly depicted on the gift boxes of Remy Martin XO and VSOP, the Centaur leads a herd of five horses, galloping towards an exciting year filled with possibilities and prosperity. The spirited stallions appear alongside scenes representing the House’s prized winegrowing terroir in Petite and Grande Champagne in Cognac, set against an auspicious red backdrop.
On the expanded canvas of the Remy Martin XO Limited Edition, embossed metallic elements – including a golden centaur – add to the artwork’s vibrancy, making it one of the more striking collectible gift sets for this year’s festivities.
Available online at Cellarbration (VSOP at S$94; XO at S$284), as well as at Cold Storage and selected FairPrice outlets.
GLEN GRANT 2026 LIMITED-EDITION LUNAR NEW YEAR GIFT BOXES
Speyside Scotch maker Glen Grant presents a limited-edition trio of single malts, each in its own crafted box adorned with an equine illustration, and accompanied by two finely crafted glasses – a nod to the Chinese proverb that good fortune comes in pairs.
Starting with the 12-Year-Old expression (S$85), its balanced profile – characterised by notes of apple pie, caramel and almonds – is said to pair well with the buttery pastry and sweetness of pineapple tarts.
The more structured flavour profile of the 15-Year-Old (S$139), meanwhile, delivers notes of spiced pears, toffee and apricot marmalade, with a longer, lingering finish, making it a fabulous complement to richer snacks like melt-in-the-mouth kueh bangkit.
Finally, the 18-Year-Old (S$237) brings forth an elegant profile with delicate notes of malted caramel, vanilla and raisins. It’s best paired with bak kwa, as the whisky’s aromas of dried flowers and warm caramel unfold alongside the savoury-sweet intensity of the meat, with ripe fruit notes lingering on the finish.
Available at selected Cold Storage outlets, specialty wine and spirits retailers such as Bottles & Bottles, and online delivery platforms including Asher BWS and Cellarbration.
PENFOLDS 2026 THE YEAR OF THE HORSE LIMITED EDITIONS
Penfolds celebrates horsepower this year with limited editions of its flagship Grange, Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, St Henri Shiraz 2019, Bin 389 Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz 2023, and FWT 585 Cabernet Merlot Petit Verdot 2022, each capturing the vitality of the horse in an auspicious palette of red, gold and jade.
The collection starts from S$138 for the Shiraz and Petit Verdot varietals, culminating in the Penfolds Lunar New Year Grange 2021 (750ml) at S$1,008. All are embellished with a series of horse illustrations, whether on the gift box, the bottle, or both.
The Grange gift set pays homage to traditional paper-cutting artistry, with a design that incorporates a special tool to gently lift sections of the outer box and reveal intricate layers of artwork beneath. The thoughtful design even allows the base to detach, transforming the tool into a Penfolds keyring.
Available at select fine-wine retailers and online platforms, including 1855 Bottle Shop, Le Rouge, Moomba and Cellarbration.