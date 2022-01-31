S$300,000 for yusheng? The most expensive prosperity tosses to date

Logo
How much would you splash out on yusheng? According to our research, the price of this quintessential Chinese New Year dish reached a six-figure sum one year.

(Photo: iStock)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
31 Jan 2022 01:50PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 01:50PM)
Chinese New Year (CNY) hasn't truly begun until you’ve tossed one too many yushengs in the air. Also known as the prosperity toss, yusheng is an essential dish this time of the year, featuring a colourful platter of ingredients such as carrot, cucumber, raw fish, crushed peanuts, crackers, plum sauce and more.

Each year typically brings with it new interpretations of the yusheng, including decadent versions with premium ingredients such as abalone, lobster, uni, caviar and more. But have you ever wondered just how expensive this festive dish can get?

This year in Singapore, one of the most expensive yusheng platters we’ve seen comes from Jade Restaurant at The Fullerton Hotel. The restaurant’s Premium Gold Rush Yusheng platter features a delightful arrangement of a playful tiger.

What price art? When it comes to yusheng: S$688. That’ll will buy you a platter with the most adorable arrangement of a playful tiger made by Jade Restaurant’s executive chef and self-professed artist Leong Chee Yeng. (Photo: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore)

The intricate creation that looks almost too good to eat also comes adorned with champagne jelly, fans of abalone and salmon and kumquat dressing. The set is priced at S$688.

Over in Malaysia, back in 2016, e-commerce marketplace Groupon Malaysia partnered Chinese restaurant Ruyi & Lyn to create what was the world’s most expensive yusheng at the time.

Valued at a five-figure sum of RM16,888+ (S$5,465), the yusheng featured lavish and exotic ingredients such as Australian dry eight-head abalones, black winter truffles from Italy, French Oscietra Sturgeon caviar, Japanese uni, bluefin otoro tuna belly, botan-ebi sweet shrimp sashimi, French gold dusk powder and a bottle of Dom Perignon Vintage 2005. The dish was listed on online world record site, RecordSetter.

And in 2019, Singapore catering company Neo Garden featured a jaw-dropping S$319,810 (yes, you read that right) yusheng set on its menu, 99.co reported.

Dubbed the Platinum Gold Dragon Yusheng, the set comes with yusheng measuring a whopping 888m, one free dragon pearl worth S$288, two dragons and a lion dance featuring 88 auspicious lions. Chances are, this set was meant for a corporate setting, in a pre-pandemic time when large groups of employees could gather for CNY celebrations.

Source: CNA/st/ds

