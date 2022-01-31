S$300,000 for yusheng? The most expensive prosperity tosses to date

Chinese New Year (CNY) hasn't truly begun until you’ve tossed one too many yushengs in the air. Also known as the prosperity toss, yusheng is an essential dish this time of the year, featuring a colourful platter of ingredients such as carrot, cucumber, raw fish, crushed peanuts, crackers, plum sauce and more.

Each year typically brings with it new interpretations of the yusheng, including decadent versions with premium ingredients such as abalone, lobster, uni, caviar and more. But have you ever wondered just how expensive this festive dish can get?