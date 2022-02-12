This Singapore private dining experience features bakwa and love letters

If you’re done making your Chinese New Year (CNY) visiting rounds but haven’t yet had your fill of festive favourites, here’s a private dining experience you can consider booking.

The Macallan has unveiled its latest edition of its exclusive private dining experience, this time in collaboration with acclaimed chef, personality and content producer, Justin Foo. Foo has conceptualised an exquisite whisky pairing menu in celebration of the festive season.

The menu is packed with iconic CNY favourites, inspired by Foo’s personal experience of house visiting.