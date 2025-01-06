Where to eat and what to order this Chinese New Year

If you’re in the market for pen chai, place your order early for the Harmony Pen Cai (from S$318) by chef Ang Song Kang (who recently closed his much-loved restaurant Chef Kang’s) and chef Marvas Ng of Path. Their treasure pot is filled with crisp daikon, cabbage and shiitake mushrooms at the base, a layer of kampong chicken, prawn rolls and roast pork belly beneath a crowning layer of braised oysters, soon hock fish, braised abalone, and Japanese scallops. The duo will also serve a four hands menu at Path (S$228 per person) on Jan 6 and Jan 7.