Where to eat and what to order this Chinese New Year
Keep that festive spirit because the Year of the Snake is mere weeks away.
We know. We’ve barely made it past the 12 days of Christmas and talk has already turned to reunion dinner, pineapple tarts, and digital hongbao versus cold hard cash in gold-stamped red packets. Like it or not, the Chinese New Year is fast approaching, so gird your bellies because it’s time for more feasting.
If you’re all tuckered out from hosting Christmas dinner, why not make a beeline for an old-fashioned buffet where everything auspicious is on the line-up? At Hilton Singapore Orchard’s Estate, the Chinese New Year Eve and Day Buffets (Jan 28 and Jan 29, S$168 per person) promise whole roasted suckling pigs, slow-cooked five-spiced Australian beef brisket, and crispy pork belly alongside the requisite sashimi live station and cold seafood bar.
At Conrad Singapore’s Oscar’s, the Lunar New Year buffet (from S$108) starts on Jan 20 with a spread that blends global flavours with local heritage favourites. There’ll be a DIY yu sheng bar and live stations serving noodles, Hong Kong roast meats, and garlic lamb shoulder with truffle mash. From Jan 8, Pan Pacific Singapore’s Edge (from S$68) will be dishing out roasted five-spice Golden Whole Pig, baked mala whole barramundi, slipper lobster Nonya laksa, and crispy battered nian gao with sweet potato and yam among a smorgasbord of other dishes.
If your family prefers hanging out at home over steamboat, Beauty In The Pot has a takeaway set (S$368, feeds five) that comes with a twin pot, portable gas stove (you’ll have to get your own gas canister, though), and over 20 fresh ingredients like US Kurobuta pork, Hokkaido pork belly, and ebiko prawn paste with abalone and black moss. Choose from broth options like Beauty Collagen Broth and Vitamin C Tomato Sweet Corn Broth. The set also includes a Prosperity Abalone Yusheng.
Take-home set menus abound, including a host from popular zichar restaurant Yang Ming Seafood. Set menus start from S$838.80 (feeds eight to 10), with dishes like abalone yu sheng, rock lobster platter, Hong Kong-style Chinese pomfret, pen cai, lotus leaf “lap mei” rice and dessert. Tablescape Restaurant and Bar’s Prosperity Set (from S$299, feeds up to six diners) comes with the likes of abalone and salmon yu sheng, honey soy sauce chicken, pen cai, and radish cake. There’s even a Five Blessings Lunar New Year Dessert Box (S$68) filled with sweet treats like a rose lychee tart, matcha azuki cake, and durian cheesecake.
If you’re in the market for pen chai, place your order early for the Harmony Pen Cai (from S$318) by chef Ang Song Kang (who recently closed his much-loved restaurant Chef Kang’s) and chef Marvas Ng of Path. Their treasure pot is filled with crisp daikon, cabbage and shiitake mushrooms at the base, a layer of kampong chicken, prawn rolls and roast pork belly beneath a crowning layer of braised oysters, soon hock fish, braised abalone, and Japanese scallops. The duo will also serve a four hands menu at Path (S$228 per person) on Jan 6 and Jan 7.
Naturally, Chinese restaurants across the island are pulling out all the prosperity stops. Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant’s Chinese New Year menus start from S$288 per person (minimum two diners) with highlights like braised superior bird’s nest soup with fish maw and crab roe, and Alaskan king crab on steamed egg white. For more intimate celebrations, ask for the private room which comes with a dedicated banquet manager.
Crystal Jade Palace’s set menus (from S$198 per person) are studded with delights like double-boiled wild yunzhi with fish maw and bamboo pith in quail soup and wok-fried Australian lobster with a trio of scallions. At Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion, chef Cheung Siu Kong brings his rendition of Hong Kong-style celebrations with signatures like steamed Dong Xing grouper with luffa gourd and black fungus, and double-boiled chicken soup with fish maw, matsutake mushrooms, and dried scallops. Set menus start at S$158 and are available from Jan 13.
At progressive Chinese restaurant Peach Blossoms, chef Edward Chong has created seven set menus (from S$1,988 for a table of 10 or S$298 per person, minimum two diners). Expect dishes like braised 10-head abalone with sea cucumber, dried oysters and handmade dace fish paste, and steamed marble goby with sakura ebi and XO chilli sauce.
If you’re all about celebrating with the motherland, head to Shangri-La Singapore’s Tower and Island ballrooms on Jan 28 for dinner with a live streaming of CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala, one of the world’s most-watched television programmes featuring live performances, Chinese instrumental music, and a mask changing act. The event (S$188 per head) starts at 6.30pm and features an eight-course menu that includes braised pumpkin bird’s nest broth and braised whole abalones.
Lastly, Chinese New Year wouldn’t be the same without a round of yu sheng or five. Modern Japanese bistro Ginkyo by Kinki is bringing back its Abundance Yu Sheng (S$88), a colourful array of salmon, tuna and swordfish sashimi arranged on a bed of shredded daikon. Other delights that add to its charm include deep-fried crabsticks, wakame, pickled daikon, tobiko, ikura, and a flurry of pink Japanese fish floss encircling the plate.