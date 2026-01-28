Where to book your Chinese New Year reunion dinner in Singapore: Set menus, buffets and more

At New York-style restaurant Madison’s, The Chinese New Year Sunday Bucket (from $68 for two people) offers a choice of chilli crab or scallion sauce that saturates your mix of tiger prawns, baby crayfish, lobsters and the like.

BRING THE FEAST HOME

More often than not, home is the best place to be with your extended family and loved ones, especially on such a widely celebrated occasion as the eve of Chinese New Year. While many restaurants don’t deliver on Feb 16 and Feb 17, some shrewd planning will get your food on the table before everyone arrives. Hot tip: Clear space in your fridge for that platter of yusheng and arrange to collect your food before 4.30 pm so that even if you get stuck in traffic, you’ll be home before dinnertime.