Singapore bartenders share: 4 Christmas cocktail recipes to make at home

Ingredients

40ml Monkey 47 Gin

7.5ml grenadine

15ml special Christmas liqueur*

15ml lime juice

40ml pineapple juice

*Special Christmas liqueur

3 cinnamon sticks

2 pcs star anise

4 pcs cloves

Your favourite dark rum

Method

To make the Christmas liqueur, mix 500g of sugar and water at a ratio of 2:1. Add herbs and simmer till sugar is dissolved. Let it cool overnight. Strain before using and combine with dark rum at a ratio of 1:1.

Use a shaker to combine your Christmas liqueur with the rest of the ingredients. Shake well and strain into a highball or tall glass.