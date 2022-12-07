Singapore's top bars have put together some festive treats. Here are 5 to visit

On Dec 11 and 26, Atlas will be offering Christmas at Atlas, an afternoon festive treat where guests can enjoy a free flow of selected cocktails and small bites for two and a half hours. There’s bubbly, too, in the form of Telmont champagne.

For the month of December, the bar will also be rustling up two Christmas cocktails: Winter Frost, an eggnog-inspired mix of cognac, mint almond syrup, cinnamon, and cream; and Saint Nick’s Punch, a milk punch with bourbon, orange liqueur, port wine, spiced honey, and vanilla.

Christmas at Atlas afternoon experience, from S$178 per person. Reservations required.

Christmas cocktails at S$24 each.