Christmas in Singapore might not involve snow-covered streets, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a little festive escapism. This year, hotels across the island are getting into the holiday spirit with unique Christmas staycation experiences.

From indulgent festive feasts and well-appointed suites to family-friendly activities, these staycations offer a chance to trade the usual holiday routine for something a little more special – without leaving Singapore. Whether you are planning a romantic retreat, a family getaway or simply need an indulgent, here are some Christmas staycations to conside.

CAPELLA SINGAPORE