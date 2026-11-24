From private villas to festive suites: Where to stay this Christmas in Singapore
Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or a festive break with the family, these luxury hotels offer Christmas staycations with thoughtful touches and special experiences to make the holidays even more memorable.
Christmas in Singapore might not involve snow-covered streets, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a little festive escapism. This year, hotels across the island are getting into the holiday spirit with unique Christmas staycation experiences.
From indulgent festive feasts and well-appointed suites to family-friendly activities, these staycations offer a chance to trade the usual holiday routine for something a little more special – without leaving Singapore. Whether you are planning a romantic retreat, a family getaway or simply need an indulgent, here are some Christmas staycations to conside.
CAPELLA SINGAPORE
For Christmas with a tropical twist, Sentosa Island’s Capella Singapore offers an intimate retreat, with stays available from Dec 1 to 31, 2026. The festive escape begins with a bottle of bubbly upon arrival, and includes daily breakfast, a four-course festive dinner for two at Fiamma, and festive cocktails at Bob’s Bar.
When you’re not lounging by the hotel’s three-tier cascading outdoor pool, get creative at workshops such as charm-making, where you can draw and bake Christmas-themed designs into keepsakes, or ornament-making, where you can customise decorations for your home. Other activities include leather crafting and wreath-making. There will also be Christmas carolling on selected dates and appearances by Santa Claus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE
Get into the spirit of giving with Mandarin Oriental Singapore’s Unfolding Wonders Christmas experience. Valid for stays until Jan 10, 2027, the luxury hotel will be donating US$20 (about S$26) to Laureus Sport for Good for every booking, supporting children and young people from disadvantaged communities through sport. The intimate city retreat includes daily breakfast for up to two adults and two children (under 12 years of age), a choice of a S$150 dining or spa credit and a festive welcome amenity.
THE RITZ-CARLTON, MILLENIA SINGAPORE
If your idea of the perfect Christmas break involves tucking into a good book, The Ritz-Carlton’s Reading Retreat should be right up your alley. Available for stays until Dec 30, 2026, the experience features a curated collection of contemporary fiction, non-fiction, short stories and poetry by Singaporean and Southeast Asian authors.
The blind-book experience explores themes of heritage, culture and identity in the region, with guests receiving a surprise literary selection upon arrival, which you can enjoy in the comfort of a Club Deluxe Kallang Guest Room, Club Deluxe Marina Guest Room or Club Deluxe Suite. The package also includes access to The Ritz-Carlton Club, where guests can enjoy breakfast, cocktails and evening hors d’oeuvres.
The staycation package is also a great way to give back to the community during the festive season. For every Reading Retreat package booked, the hotel will donate stationery, colouring books, and writing materials to MINDS, to support self-expression and learning among persons with intellectual disabilities.
METT SINGAPORE
METT Singapore’s A Season of Celebration package is the perfect excuse to spend Christmas surrounded by the lush greenery of Fort Canning. Available for stays from Dec 1, 2026 to Jan 3, 2027, the package includes daily breakfast for two, a choice of mulled wine or hot chocolate at Canning Bar & Lounge, and dining discounts. Guests can also drop by one of the many complimentary daily wellness classes for a refreshing mind-and-body reset during this break.
SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE
Shangri-La Singapore offers a break from the monotony of everyday life with its Questers Enchanted Adventure Christmas Package. Ideal for those with little ones, the experience includes daily breakfast for the family, access to play spaces, and creative workshops to craft bracelets, badges, and festive slime. Kids can also write a special Letter to Santa and try their luck at the Christmas claw machine. As a memento of their stay, families can take home a limited-edition Shangri-La Monopoly Game Set.
THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE
The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore's Enchanting Wonders Family Package turns a city staycation into a festive adventure for all ages. Beyond daily champagne buffet breakfasts at 15 Stamford Restaurant, guests can also look forward to in-room Christmas decorations, sweet treats, DIY Butterbeer making and Christmas ornament crafting. For an extra touch of magic, families with children can even request an in-room glamping tent, complete with cosy pillows and festive plushies. The indulgence continues with festive afternoon tea and a magical concoctions workshop at The Bar at 15 Stamford.
RAFFLES SENTOSA SINGAPORE
For a festive escape that feels a world away from the city, Raffles Sentosa Singapore's Festive Villa Retreat offers guests the opportunity to celebrate in style while enjoying the privacy of their own tropical villa. The package includes access to the daily buffet breakfast at Empire Grill, S$100 in hotel credit to spend during the stay, and late check-out until 1pm. Bookings are available until Jan 10, 2027.
CONRAD SINGAPORE ORCHARD
If you like your Christmas celebrations with all the trimmings, Conrad Singapore Orchard’s A Suite Christmas package delivers a suitably festive getaway. Guests can settle into a Premium Suite decorated with holiday accents and nutcrackers to put you in the festive mood, as well as an in-suite festive brunch for two and daily breakfast. To spread the festive cheer, the hotel also has a few thoughtful holiday surprises up its sleeve, as well as a a specially arranged Christmas Eve turndown service.