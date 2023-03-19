The spirit of cocktails past live on at Republic bar in Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Martin Villareal deftly stirs a cocktail with his spiral bar spoon, pinkie finger up at a jaunty angle. It is a quotidian act for any bartender — measure, mix, strain, serve. But this particular libation, the Queen’s Dubonnet, comes with a breathtaking S$175 price tag. The rationale: It is a piece of liquid history, a rare taste of a sepia-toned past.

In the mixer swirls one part James Burrough Beefeater London Dry Gin and two parts Dubonnet, both from the 1960s. Do you know how many bottles of these spirits from the 1960s are available today? Me neither. But the short answer is: Not many.

These and other precious bottles of spirits manufactured in the 1960s — what Villareal terms “the golden age of cocktail parties” — were procured at auction for Republic Bar’s Vintage Cocktails selection. The collection includes the likes of Bacardi Carta Blanca, Hiram Walker & Sons 8-Year-Old (when it was bottled the 1960s, anyway) Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Campari.