What to expect from chef Andrew Walsh’s new Club Street Wine Room

In the last year, Walsh has introduced his brand of New Irish cuisine to his flagship restaurant Cure and converted Catfish into the Patio Pie Deli peddling well-made pies and pastries with every pandemic-mandated restaurant closure. And as if that’s not enough, come Sep 1, Walsh will debut Club Street Wine Room.

His first wine bar concept, Club Street Wine Room hopes to defy any capsule description. By day, its classic shophouse skylight serves as a light-filled anchor above a communal bar; by night, candlelight casts sensuous shadows across its curved nooks. With any luck, acid jazz in the background will soon provide that much-needed atmospheric touch that every restaurant and bar sorely misses no thanks to pandemic restrictions.