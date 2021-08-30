A new co-working space with ‘wellness room’ to open in Singapore’s CBD

After many months of working remotely, Singapore is now making a transition back to the physical workplace. The pandemic has changed the way people work, so how will the workplace transform accordingly?

A new co-working space, set to open its doors in October 2021, gives a glimpse into the office of the future. This is premium co-working space operator The Great Room's fifth location in Singapore.

Taking up a sprawling 37,000 sq ft across three floors of the 19-storey Afro-Asia building, the space will be the operator’s largest location in Singapore.

As demand for flexible workspaces continues to grow, The Great Room at Afro-Asia is “well-primed to meet the needs of an ever-evolving workforce”, the company said in a press release.

It features 50 dedicated offices, up to 16 on-demand hot offices, 41 hot desks, and a host of conferencing and meeting areas that can facilitate both small and large group discussions.