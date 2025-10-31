Coach restaurant Singapore: Part of the fashion dining trend, or a trend-proof brand move?

“Singapore and Southeast Asia are an innovation hub for us,” said Campbell O’Shea, senior vice president and general manager of Tapestry (Coach’s parent company) Southeast Asia and Oceania. “A lot of our innovation started in Singapore, and it’s driven out to the rest of the world.”

It was here, in 2023, that Coach piloted its Play Store, which tested a Coach Cafe concept that led to the first Coach Coffee Shop opening in Jakarta a year later and the first Coach Restaurant beside it.

The brand’s expansion into hospitality is fundamentally aimed at capturing the Gen Z luxury consumer in Asia. “We are very clear that we are going after a younger demographic, and every decision we are making is filtered through that lens,” said O’Shea. “What we are seeing with Gen Z consumers is that they want experiences. They want to be in the mall. They want to be shopping in real life. So that allows us to connect with them in a much more emotional way.”

“When they experience those tactile emotional moments,” Wagstaffe added, referring to customers taking photographs and interacting with the brand’s hospitality experiences, “everyone’s face just lights up… They’re engaging with the brand in such a unique way.”

What of customers in other age groups? Campbell said: “I think what we’re seeing is that the Gen Z consumer is influencing all age groups… We’ve started to understand that when we focus on the Gen Z consumer, we’re also winning with all age groups.”

BETTING ON HOSPITALITY IN A CHALLENGING MARKET

Despite Singapore’s increasingly volatile F&B market, Coach remains buoyant about its hospitality ventures. “We’re very optimistic on the future of hospitality in Singapore, and we’re showing that through our innovation and investment into the market as a whole for Southeast Asia,” Wagstaffe said. “More than ever, customers are craving connection, community and experiences. And we feel that this really delivers at the highest level.”

O’Shea added: “Hospitality is part of our overall strategy for the brand, and it is something we are innovating, investing in, and continuing to grow here in Singapore and beyond.”