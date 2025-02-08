Cocktail bars in Shanghai: Where to sip, savour and enjoy the night
Whether you’re into classic cocktails or avant-garde creations, here’s a list of bars to check out for a night to remember.
A city steeped in history, Shanghai intrigues with its mix of ultra-modern and futuristic buildings, ancient alleyways, and traditional, tree-lined streets. Its nightlife is just as varied: From classic hotel bars with stunning skyline views to world-class mixology bars ranked among Asia’s (and/or the World’s) 50 Best to the smaller and more intimate watering holes in between.
Here are some of the must-visit bars that are making waves in Shanghai's nightlife scene.
ROOF AT THE SHANGHAI EDITION
Get that classic pinch-me moment when you walk into Roof – the open-air lounge bar of The Shanghai Edition on the 29th floor surrounded by ivy-covered trellis – and cast your gaze on the glittering skyline of Pudong right before your eyes. If the panoramic views aren't enough to make you feel like you’re dreaming, the drinks will surely do the trick.
With limited sofa seating, getting a spot is quite the challenge but once there, settle in for a buzzing night out with a mix of classic and experimental cocktails. Need some nibbles to go with the view? Get the mezze platter with an assortment of olives and an overflowing bowl of well-seasoned skinny fries.
1929 BY GUILLAUME GALLIOT BAR IN JIN JIANG HOTEL
Newly opened in December 2024, Guillaume Galliot of three Michelin-starred Caprice in Hong Kong has expanded his empire further into Shanghai with the opening of 1929 by Guillaume Galliot in Jin Jiang Hotel. The two-in-one restaurant and bar concept located in the historical former Cathay Mansion has not one but two bar areas – a lounge on the ground floor and salon upstairs – with a menu of cocktails inspired by Asia’s ancient trade routes.
Choose from cocktails named after famed cities like the Bombay, a classic Americano cocktail with a touch of saffron soda water, and the Hong Kong, a sweet and sour drink made with homemade plantation rum tea, Campari and vermouth Rosso.
CAFE GRAY DELUXE AT THE MIDDLE HOUSE
With its sprawling, crescent-shaped open-air terrace under the night sky, Cafe Gray Deluxe is another hot spot in Shanghai to see and be seen. This stylish watering hole in the middle of cosmopolitan Jing’an has both an intimate bar lounge and outdoor alfresco area where you can take your pick from an award-winning wine list curated by the hotel’s head sommelier James Teng. The cocktail menu also shines under the watchful eye of Head of Bars, Matthew Hall, featuring perfectly swizzled cocktails like Negronis made with local Peddlers Gin – plus plenty of pop-up guest bartenders throughout the year.
UNION TRADING COMPANY
Having earned a spot on both the World’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2021, Union Trading Company has been spoiling Shanghai with a rotating list of fun, tasty and experimental cocktails for over a decade now.
Now located on Hengshan Lu in the French Concession, this neighbourhood bar's locally-inspired creations never fail to delight. Try the tea-inspired Flowers & Tonic, made with chrysanthemum, Blanco rum, fresh lime, osmanthus honey, maraschino and tonic, or the Made in China, a Chinese version of the Bloody Mary made with Laoganma chilli oil, Peddlers Gin, cherry tomato, olive brine, coriander, sesame oil, Sichuan chilli, citrus and clarified milk.
SOBER COMPANY + TIPSY
Their motto is: “Come Sober, Leave Tipsy”. And that’s exactly what will happen when you visit Shingo Gokan’s second Shanghai outpost, Sober Company. Located inside INS complex in Fuxing Park, the dark, three-in-one concept includes Kissa on the ground floor – a laid back coffee and cocktail bar for everyday, and behind that, the sushi bar Izakaya.
For the real deal, head upstairs to Sakaba where you'll get to pick from 10 signature cocktails inspired by Japanese cities. Aomori, for instance, is their version of the Brandy Sour with apple and miso, while the Kagoshima channels the Pina Colada with sweet potato shochu and winter melon. If you drink enough, you might just get invited to the adjacent speakeasy, aptly named Tipsy behind the hidden door.
THE ODD COUPLE
What happens when two global bartending hot shots team up? You get The Odd Couple – a partnership between Shingo Gokan and Steve Schneider of New York's Employees Only. No stranger to the World's 50 Best Bars and Asia's 50 Best Bars lists, this retro 1980s neon-lit hot spot located inside Shanghai's Xintiandi shopping district brings the rowdy each night in the best way.
Perch yourself on the open-air sky bridge for some good ol' people-watching with the Retro Future Martini, made with gin, peat, Fino, pine needle and wild guava water, or the Tango Mango made with Bacardi rum, jasmine, mango, longan topped with an oversized aromatic bubble.
COA
COA needs no introduction to cocktail aficionados – after all, its Hong Kong flagship was thrice-awarded the top bar in Asia (according to Asia's 50 Best), a feat that no other bar has yet to accomplish.
Inspired by the modern-day mezcalerias of Mexico, co-founder Jay Khan has created a cocktail experience that pays homage to agave-based spirits across not one but four floors. Start with basic margaritas and tacos on the ground level, then head one floor up to La Cantina for cocktails paired with heftier food options like quesadillas. Things get a little more serious at El Salon and Mezcaleria on the top two floors, which are reserved for bespoke tasting sessions replete with an Agave Bible and Baccarat glassware.
ROOT DOWN
Blink and you'll miss Root Down, a humble hole-in-the-wall type cocktail bar on Nanchang Lu, a quiet, leafy street in Shanghai lined with small shops and cafes. Opened by Gary Wang (who also goes by DJ VNutz) in 2021, this vinyl bar serves up chill tunes alongside creative drinks in a laid back atmosphere.
Pull up a seat at the long and narrow bar inside, or face out onto the street to people-watch with a small selection of craft cocktails and savoury snacks. Must-try: The Old Fancy Dog Sour topped with grapefruit sorbet.
PONY UP
Giddy up for a fun night out at this intimate cocktail bar opened by Dre Yang, the former head bartender of The Odd Couple. Often packed with friends of Dre and open from 1pm to 1am daily, Pony Up makes day drinking not just acceptable but the norm.
The cocktail menu – split into “day” and “night” – offers classics with a twist, such as G&T with Sichuan peppercorn and bergamot, and the Far East Sangria made with curry leaf, mango and lemongrass-infused rum. A selection of “one sip cocktails” like negroni and martini are also available to whet the appetite, perfect for pairing with Pony Up's indulgent selection of bar food (think Pony Dogs, fried chicken and loaded chips with Sichuan spiked beef chilli).