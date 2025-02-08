Cocktail bars in Shanghai: Where to sip, savour and enjoy the night

Get that classic pinch-me moment when you walk into Roof – the open-air lounge bar of The Shanghai Edition on the 29th floor surrounded by ivy-covered trellis – and cast your gaze on the glittering skyline of Pudong right before your eyes. If the panoramic views aren't enough to make you feel like you’re dreaming, the drinks will surely do the trick.

With limited sofa seating, getting a spot is quite the challenge but once there, settle in for a buzzing night out with a mix of classic and experimental cocktails. Need some nibbles to go with the view? Get the mezze platter with an assortment of olives and an overflowing bowl of well-seasoned skinny fries.