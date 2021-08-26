What's behind the revamp of Cold Storage’s Paragon outlet?

Previously operating as Market Place, the new flagship store – which saw its official launch on Aug 25 – is part of a S$40 million rebranding exercise that will see the revamp of all Cold Storage stores across Singapore by end-2022. This is Cold Storage’s first major revamp since the early 1990s.

As part of the revamp, CS Fresh is an upscale supermarket concept by Cold Storage. There are currently three other CS Fresh outlets – CS Fresh Altez, CS Fresh Guthrie House and CS Fresh Great World City.

Similar to all CS Fresh outlets, CS Fresh Gold, which spans a total of 1,848 sq m, features an all-black interior with rustic fixtures. It aims to deliver an innovative shopping experience with bespoke items, fresh produce, an extensive range of healthy food options and exclusive brand collaborations with Ryan’s Grocery and Crystal Jade.

The Ryan’s Grocery counter features an extensive range of premium meats, including dry-aged beef, wagyu, carbon-neutral pork and more. Customers can also find an array of ready-to-cook options such as beef wellington, organic lamb kebab, chicken caprese and more.