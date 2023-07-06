Singapore's Como group to launch Como Orchard, a 19-storey building that includes a hotel and Michelin-starred restaurant

The upcoming Como Orchard, a concept by Como Group, will set the stage for Singapore's finest fashion, lifestyle, and hospitality offerings, the Singapore-based conglomerate, founded by Christina Ong, has revealed.

The 19-storey Como Orchard is nestled in the heart of Orchard Road, located at 30 Bideford Road. Embarking on a phased opening starting this September, Como Orchard's first offering is the Como Metropolitan Singapore, a 156-room hotel featuring facilities such as a tranquil rooftop pool and bar. It marks an important milestone as the Group's first property in its homeland.