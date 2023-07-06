Singapore's Como group to launch Como Orchard, a 19-storey building that includes a hotel and Michelin-starred restaurant
Como Orchard is billed as a destination that blends fashion, lifestyle and hospitality, featuring a hotel, retail spaces and a Michelin-starred restaurant.
The upcoming Como Orchard, a concept by Como Group, will set the stage for Singapore's finest fashion, lifestyle, and hospitality offerings, the Singapore-based conglomerate, founded by Christina Ong, has revealed.
The 19-storey Como Orchard is nestled in the heart of Orchard Road, located at 30 Bideford Road. Embarking on a phased opening starting this September, Como Orchard's first offering is the Como Metropolitan Singapore, a 156-room hotel featuring facilities such as a tranquil rooftop pool and bar. It marks an important milestone as the Group's first property in its homeland.
Step beyond the hotel and guests can discover the fashion retail floors of Como Orchard, curated by Club 21. This space is a haven for fashion enthusiasts, showcasing seasonal collections and exclusive pop-up collaborations.
At the heart of Como Orchard lies the Como Shambhala wellness sanctuary, where guests can nurture their mind, body and soul in a serene and inspiring environment. Here, guests can embark on a journey of self-discovery through classes, workshops, and multi-day wellness programmes.
For culinary enthusiasts, Como Orchard is home to Como Cuisine, a gastronomic gem that builds upon the brand's reputation established at Como Dempsey. This restaurant showcases the best of local and international cuisine, delighting diners with diverse and delectable offerings.
Adding a touch of culinary stardom, two highly acclaimed figures are also making their Asian debuts at Como Orchard. French pastry chef Cedric Grolet, known for his artistry, brings his exquisite creations that blur the line between food and art. Additionally, restaurateur Simon Kim, lauded for his Michelin-starred Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York and Miami, will open his first international outpost here.