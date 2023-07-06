Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Experiences

Singapore's Como group to launch Como Orchard, a 19-storey building that includes a hotel and Michelin-starred restaurant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Experiences

Singapore's Como group to launch Como Orchard, a 19-storey building that includes a hotel and Michelin-starred restaurant

Como Orchard is billed as a destination that blends fashion, lifestyle and hospitality, featuring a hotel, retail spaces and a Michelin-starred restaurant. 

Singapore's Como group to launch Como Orchard, a 19-storey building that includes a hotel and Michelin-starred restaurant

Michelin-starred Cote Korean Steakhouse is making its debut in Singapore at Como Orchard. (Photo: Cote Korean Steakhouse)

06 Jul 2023 11:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The upcoming Como Orchard, a concept by Como Group, will set the stage for Singapore's finest fashion, lifestyle, and hospitality offerings, the Singapore-based conglomerate, founded by Christina Ong, has revealed. 

The 19-storey Como Orchard is nestled in the heart of Orchard Road, located at 30 Bideford Road. Embarking on a phased opening starting this September, Como Orchard's first offering is the Como Metropolitan Singapore, a 156-room hotel featuring facilities such as a tranquil rooftop pool and bar. It marks an important milestone as the Group's first property in its homeland. 

An artist rendering of Como Metropolitan Singapore. (Photo: Como Orchard)

Related:

Step beyond the hotel and guests can discover the fashion retail floors of Como Orchard, curated by Club 21. This space is a haven for fashion enthusiasts, showcasing seasonal collections and exclusive pop-up collaborations.

At the heart of Como Orchard lies the Como Shambhala wellness sanctuary, where guests can nurture their mind, body and soul in a serene and inspiring environment. Here, guests can embark on a journey of self-discovery through classes, workshops, and multi-day wellness programmes.

Yellowfin tuna tataki bowl (Photo: Como Cuisine)

Related:

For culinary enthusiasts, Como Orchard is home to Como Cuisine, a gastronomic gem that builds upon the brand's reputation established at Como Dempsey. This restaurant showcases the best of local and international cuisine, delighting diners with diverse and delectable offerings.

Desserts from French pastry chef Cedric Grolet. (Photo: Como Orchard)

Related:

Adding a touch of culinary stardom, two highly acclaimed figures are also making their Asian debuts at Como Orchard. French pastry chef Cedric Grolet, known for his artistry, brings his exquisite creations that blur the line between food and art. Additionally, restaurateur Simon Kim, lauded for his Michelin-starred Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York and Miami, will open his first international outpost here.  

Simon Kim, owner of Cote Korean Steakhouse (Photo: Cote Korean Steakhouse)
Every aspect of Como Orchard has been meticulously crafted by a team of collaborators. Italian architect Paola Navone (Otto Studio), Japanese interior design-consultant Koichiro Ikebuchi (Atelier Ikebuchi), Norwegian digital artist Thomas Hilland, and Modellus Novus, the architecture firm behind Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City and Miami, have come together to create a seamless integration of innovation and luxury in the spatial design. The result? A space that blends user-friendly technology with the hallmark Como service, offering a truly luxurious experience.

Read more:

Source: CNA/bt

Related Topics

Luxury Looks fashion Restaurants food & drinks Fine dining Weekend escapes

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement