Cortina d’Ampezzo: A regular visitor’s guide to the Winter Olympics host town

Is it worth flying 13 hours and driving another five for butter? High up in the Italian Dolomites, in its heart that is the town of Cortina d’Ampezzo, SanBrite serves one so exceptional, it feels deserving of the restaurant’s Michelin star all on its own.

It arrives heaped atop a rustic wooden vessel, shaped like one of the mountains outside the window. So light and fluffy is the texture that the waiter only uses an offset spatula to slice a portion off, before setting it on a piece of dolostone that doubles as a butter pat plate.

No guilt is felt when liberally smearing it on the toasty-warm homemade bread – because the next day, all the calories will be burnt while skiing. Stay in the immediate vicinity of Cortina and there are 120km worth of slopes to whizz down. These are connected to a broader network with a distance of up to 10 times more, spread across 12 different regions, like the Val Gardena and Alta Badia.