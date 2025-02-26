Crown Towers Sydney is your swanky base to a foodie adventure in the Australian city

Our two-bedroom Opera Tower Suite was a stylish, spacious residence in natural and aqua hues. After hanging out in the living room we could retreat to our own bedroom sanctuaries that came with well-appointed bathrooms, each containing a huge elliptical freestanding bathtub. Between lazing at the outdoor pool overlooking the harbour and indulging in therapeutic water facilities and massages at the Crown Spa, our daily agenda was to burrow through the insane number of outstanding food venues in and around the hotel.

GOURMET INDULGENCE IN THE HOTEL

Among the hotels’ dining concepts are the famous Japanese-Peruvian Nobu and fine-dining Oncore by Clare Smyth, the only overseas outpost by British chef Clare Smyth, who owns three Michelin-starred Core in London. Lately, two Sydney icons have parked themselves here: Cantonese restaurant Golden Century, favoured by the locals for late-night dining and “yum cha” brunches, and Bondi pool club expansion Icebergs Harbour Bar.

Breakfast was a predictable international buffet affair at all-day diner Epicurean. But wait, there’s a chocolate fountain and ice cream? Sugar rush here we (eagerly) come. With 349 rooms in the hotel, getting a table requires strategy: it is a breeze before 8am and after 10am; anything in between, be prepared to wait in line.

Besides Teahouse, which also serves hot and cold dishes such as chicken satay, Sydney rock oysters and kingfish sashimi, another beautiful sunset spot is the 26th-floor alfresco terrace bar Cirq. Bask in the rush of the wind outdoors or chill out inside at the high tables over tapas, seafood and a classic selection of wines and craft cocktails.