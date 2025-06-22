Craving a culinary adventure? These unique dining experiences will elevate your next holiday

A mud crab from the coast, a feast of dishes on board a handmade phinisi, and a lesson on Spain’s rice history – food is undeniably the portal to learning more about countries and their cultures.

In Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report, nearly one in five of the 13,000 participants surveyed said that they would travel specifically to seek out new restaurants or culinary experiences and 60 per cent of luxury travellers prioritise accommodation with great restaurants.

Last year, the Asia-Pacific International Spirits and Wines Association (APISWA) did a study of 1,800 travellers from Southeast Asia’s key source markets such as China, South Korea, the US and UK, and found that 70 per cent consider the range and quality of food and drink to be an important factor when selecting a destination. Travellers are also more willing to pay an additional US$250 (S$322) per person per day for more premium F&B experiences, with an eye on value, safety and reliability.

Looking for a culinary adventure for your next trip? Check out these options below.