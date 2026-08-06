Da Paolo’s next chapter: Fewer outlets, new concepts and a sharper eye on what diners want

Time has taught Guillaume Pichoir a thing or two about the restaurant business. Since this former software development manager took the helm of the Da Paolo Group of restaurants as CEO in 2010, he’s steered the company through downturns, fickle markets and the COVID-19 pandemic. So while others may tread cautiously in today’s uncertain economic climate, Pichoir is bullish about his plans to introduce new F&B brands to market.

Last December, he opened Tutto, the group’s first new brand in years. Launching a new F&B concept as the industry grapples with rising rents and more cautious consumer spending may seem poorly timed, but Pichoir thinks otherwise. “We don’t really care about the timing,” he said as we sat down to talk at the brightly appointed Tutto in Jewel Changi Airport. “I mean, the company has been around for 37 years. It’s been through so many lows, so many highs. So for us, it’s more of having something we believe in rather than only looking at the situation right now in the market, which is not great.”

SURFING THE FICKLE TIDES

Da Paolo began in 1989 as a single family-run Italian restaurant founded by Pichoir’s parents-in-law, Paolo and Judie Scarpa. It has since evolved into a diversified food and beverage group spanning full-service restaurants, cafes and delis under the Gastronomia label, catering, retail products, and its own production, warehousing and logistics operations.