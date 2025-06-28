Must-see sights, street food tours and fine dining: How to spend 72 hours in Da Nang, Vietnam

Banh xeo was the other standout in the two-and-a-half-hour tour, enjoyed at what many consider the city’s best, Banh Xeo Ba Duong. Savoury crispy pancakes – the Vietnamese name comes from the sizzle or "xeo" as they cook – are layered in rice paper with options including smoky grilled pork skewers and fresh herbs. Then dunk them in an addictive brown sauce made from pig liver, peanuts, chili, garlic, shrimp paste and more.

There are, naturally, countless other places to choose from for local dishes at scarcely believable prices, so the tried and trusted mantra of simply looking where there are plenty of customers invariably does the trick.

EXPERIENCES AND EXCURSIONS

Da Nang is a large port city with an impressive tree lined boulevard along its substantial main beach, My Khe, which offers dozens of places to kick back, chill, or eat and drink. As with so many destinations, simply getting lost amongst the maze of streets is a huge draw, watching daily life and the quirks of local culture play out.

Dragon Bridge in the centre of the city is unmissable, especially when illuminated at night, and also allows for a visit to Son Tra Da Nang Night Market which features street food and trinket vendors.