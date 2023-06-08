Inside the David Beckham-designed suites at The Londoner Hotel, Macao

“It’s a little bit strange walking around and seeing pictures of myself everywhere,” quipped David Beckham.

The British soccer superstar is, of course, talking about finally visiting his namesake series of exclusive suites at The Londoner Hotel in Macao, which he had designed remotely from England, in close collaboration with renowned London interior design firm David Collins Studio.

The all-suite flagship hotel is part of The Londoner Macao complex, a US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) metamorphosis of the former Sands Cotai Central, which now features five opulent hotels including Londoner Court and The St Regis Macao with a total of 6,000 rooms. The development is owned and operated by Sands China Ltd, a majority-owned subsidiary of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation.