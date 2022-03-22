Daycations in Singapore: With travel making a comeback, are they here to stay?

Pre-pandemic, the thought of taking a daycation in a coveted luxury hotel in Singapore was almost inconceivable. Why would anyone pay good money in order to check-in and check-out of a hotel within the same day?

But when COVID-19 hit, daycations emerged as a new strategy for hotels to lure locals and utilise their empty rooms and spaces.

Hotels began launching attractive daycation packages that included spa treatments, dining deals, and access to facilities such as swimming pools and gyms. One of the first to do so was Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore, which launched its Paradise In A Day package in July 2020.

“Paradise In A Day was designed for guests desiring an escape, and encompassed the perks of a relaxing vacation without the commitment of an overnight stay. It offered daytime access to our beachfront location along with a suite of lifestyle offerings, and the assurance that their wellbeing and safety remained our priority,” said a spokesperson from Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore.