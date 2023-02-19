The death – and rebirth – of the ski resorts in the majestic Alps

“This is the most desolate place in the world,” wrote Mary Shelley in 1816, standing on the same spot, Montenvers, and looking out over what was now known, thanks to Windham’s description, as the Mer de Glace (Sea of Ice). She would use it as a key location for her novel Frankenstein; her husband would write reverent verse about Mont Blanc’s fearsome glaciers that “creep, like snakes that watch their prey”.

In 1909 a railway was opened to cater to the flood of visitors, in 1988 a cable car to take them from the viewpoint at Montenvers down to the surface of the glacier. There are now 1 million annual visitors.

Except, go there today and it is not awe and terror the glacier evokes, but pity. It is as if a plug has been pulled and the sea of ice has all but drained away. When the cable car was installed, three metal steps led visitors on to the ice. But its level kept dropping: In 1990 they had to add another nine steps. By 2000 there were 118.

Small signs on the rock record the annual level of the glacier. At first, as you clatter down the steps, the signs come quickly, but the more you descend, the bigger the gaps, the yawning intervals underlining a message impossible to ignore: Glaciers are vanishing at a rate that is anything but glacial. Today there are 580 steps; more will be needed this summer.

In the past, you might have looked across from the bottom of the steps to see skiers completing the final part of an off-piste run, the Pas de Chevre, a classic enjoyed by generations of powderhounds. But the shrinking glacier means they would now have to descend a moraine wall that is dangerously steep, rocky and unstable. “That run is over,” said Chamonix-based mountain guide Ben Tibbetts. “There’s no chance I’d take a client down there. Zero. Never again.”

Trace your finger on the map up the glacier from Montenvers and towards the top of Mont Blanc and you will see the Bivacco Alberico, a climbers’ refuge at the Col de la Forche. Except the map is now out of date, like the steps unable to keep pace with the climate. Melting permafrost has made rockfalls more common across the Alps. Amid last summer’s heatwave, the rocks beneath the building collapsed and it tumbled hundreds of metres to leave a mess of shattered wooden beams and bent steel struts on the ice far below.

The spot where Alpine tourism began seems now to offer a glimpse of how it might end.