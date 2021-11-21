This new supper club in Dempsey opens past midnight

In addition, you’ll get to indulge in some late-night retail therapy. Siri House’s Art Space has been transformed into a Crane Living Pop-Up, where shoppers can discover a range of statement home pieces including ceramics, serving ware, fabrics and throws in vibrant prints, perfect for early festive shopping.

New to the Collective Market retail shelves are The Tea Story's selection of teas from single estate farms, sleepwear from Rawbought, leather goods from Faire Leather and natural botanical scents and hand-poured candles from Candles of Light.

This is the first of a series of Supper Clubs Siri House will be throwing, the restaurant said. Supper Clubs will take place every last Saturday of the month.

Bookings can be made for tables of up to five pax via this link here, or call 9487 1552