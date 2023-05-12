Why Formentera is the laidback Spanish isle to visit now

Chameleons scamper across the bush-lined sandy path. Shelducks glide through the lake’s mirror-like surface. Formentera’s largest salt lake Estany Pudent is a haven for birdwatching, especially during the spring and autumn migration seasons where many species drop by to rest and feed. Curiously, its name means “stinky lake” in the Catalan language although it smelt nothing like it when I visited last October. Instead, I found it to be a tranquil place to soak up nature’s soundtrack.

At only 20km long and 2km wide with a total land area of 82 sq km, Formentera is the smallest among the Balearic Islands. It is also Ibiza’s more laidback bohemian sibling even though its summer music and movie screening events and flea markets are equally lively. You won’t find the likes of Starbucks, McDonald’s and Burger King though. The mostly flat isle of only 12,000 inhabitants doesn’t even have traffic lights, just roundabouts, pedestrian crossings and plenty of human decency in looking out for clueless travellers (like yours truly) from being roadkill. Fly into the Ibiza airport, get a 20-minute taxi ride to the port and Formentera is a 30-minute ferry ride away. Most restaurants and hotels here are open from mid-March to late October for the tourist season, but May, September and October are the best months to go for saner temperatures and less overwhelming crowds.