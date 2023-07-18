Fancy a Dior massage? Head to Dior Spa, the brand’s wellness havens popping up across Europe

I can count the number of times I’ve taken a picture of a spa with one hand. Apart from the fact that most spas are phone-free environments, I try to do a self-imposed digital detox to make the most of my visit. But I had to break my own rule as soon as I stepped into Dior Spa Eden-Roc, the extremely photogenic wellness enclave at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc that opened in April.

From a floaty gazebo swathed in the brand’s signature toile de Jouy to a bijou terrace with sun loungers decorated with Dior parasols and cushions, it was hard not to take my phone out for a quick snap. Spa interiors usually lull me to relaxation with its oceans of neutrals but this one made me perk up with delight.

Whether it’s a 60-minute treatment or a full-on retreat, we expect our trip to the spa to be transformative. Dior Spa Eden-Roc goes further: it’s transportative. The spa is fashioned as a cocoon of elegance but also a tribute to nature ‒ the sandy and light colours that dominate the space are inspired by the rocks found on Cap d’Antibes. All the details usher you into the romantic world of Christian Dior.