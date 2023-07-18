Fancy a Dior massage? Head to Dior Spa, the brand’s wellness havens popping up across Europe
Dior is putting a fresh ‒ and stylish ‒ spin on wellness with its spa concepts set in lush gardens, historic trains and charming treehouses.
I can count the number of times I’ve taken a picture of a spa with one hand. Apart from the fact that most spas are phone-free environments, I try to do a self-imposed digital detox to make the most of my visit. But I had to break my own rule as soon as I stepped into Dior Spa Eden-Roc, the extremely photogenic wellness enclave at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc that opened in April.
From a floaty gazebo swathed in the brand’s signature toile de Jouy to a bijou terrace with sun loungers decorated with Dior parasols and cushions, it was hard not to take my phone out for a quick snap. Spa interiors usually lull me to relaxation with its oceans of neutrals but this one made me perk up with delight.
Whether it’s a 60-minute treatment or a full-on retreat, we expect our trip to the spa to be transformative. Dior Spa Eden-Roc goes further: it’s transportative. The spa is fashioned as a cocoon of elegance but also a tribute to nature ‒ the sandy and light colours that dominate the space are inspired by the rocks found on Cap d’Antibes. All the details usher you into the romantic world of Christian Dior.
MEETING OF MINDS
How did Dior Spa end up becoming a permanent fixture at this hotel exactly? It’s a collaboration that evolved organically beginning about two years ago with the creation of the Eden-Roc perfume for Dior Collection Privee. During its conception, Dior’s (then) nose, Francois Demachy, spent hours walking through Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc’s allees and gardens to capture the essence of the place and translate it into a scent. The success laid a foundation of trust, so when this Grand Dame decided to elevate their spa and wellness offering, it was an easy decision to work together.
“Our two houses have common values. There is, of course, the love of nature and flowers, in particular the thousands of roses present here, shared with Monsieur Dior whose residence Château de La Colle-Noire is only a few kilometres away,” said Sophie Volant, hotel director of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.
Make no mistake: While the setting is heavenly (and certainly Insta-bait), Dior Spa Eden-Roc means business. They purposely created bouquets for Hotel du Cap Eden-Roc and designed four new customisable signature treatments called the Dioriginels. Each treatment is inspired by the four elements that make this slice of Antibes special: the rock, the sea, the garden and the sun.
“Guests will find both a haven of peace and high-level expertise,” stressed Volant. Her favourite is The Roc Affusion Ritual, a 1.5-hour treatment which channels the power of water to revitalise the body. It begins with a scrub and is followed by a tailored choreography of water jets in various temperatures that provide draining and muscular benefits.
A WELLNESS SOJOURN
Those who prefer to take Dior Spa’s transportative element literally, need not look further than their collaboration with Belmond's Royal Scotsman to create a “spa on rails”. Launched in June, it’s the only train in the world to have a full-fledged spa, decorated in Dior’s signature toile de Jouy in burgundy, to match the colour of the train’s carriages, no less.
It’s not the first time Dior has worked with the LVMH-owned Belmond brand. Last year saw the first Dior Spa at Splendido in Portofino, Italy ‒ a partnership that was “extremely well received by guests”, said Gary Franklin, Vice President, Trains & Cruises, Belmond.
Christian Dior had long held a fascination for Scotland and hosted one of his most memorable fashion shows at Gleneagles Hotel in 1955. According to a BBC story, he brought eight models, six staff and 172 dresses on a private plane from France to Scotland for this particular show. His pride at this remarkable event is forever etched in his autobiography, Dior by Dior: “After the show, there was an unexpected contrast which delighted my French eyes: The parade of girls in their delicate evening dresses was succeeded by Scottish reels danced by magnificent Scottish gentlemen in their kilts," he wrote in the book, which was published a year before his passing.
The strong connection between Dior and Scotland is one reason for the collaboration, but so is the growing cohort of wellness travellers on Belmond’s luxurious trains and boats. “The Royal Scotsman clientele has always been eager to experience Scotland in a wholesome way through outdoor walks, wild swimming, and locally-sourced food. With the rise of wellness-oriented travel in recent years, we wanted to add a luxurious layer to their experience by introducing the Dior Spa Royal Scotsman,” said Franklin.
What can you expect aboard this spa on rails? They offer three bespoke treatments to choose from, all promising deep relaxation laced with a sense of place. According to Franklin, a particular highlight is the D-Elements body treatment, which reflects Scotland’s ever-changing landscape. It begins with a hot stone back massage using semi-precious stones to generate warmth, followed by massage strokes that simulate a cooling breeze then punctuated with the Bain Dior body mist that recreates the country’s drifting mists.
UP IN THE AIR
The Royal Scotsman is not the only Belmond property welcoming Dior Spa into the fold this year. To mark the 150th anniversary of Grand Hotel Timeo in Taormina, Sicily, they’ve launched a pop-up spa called Le Jardin Des Reves Dior Spa, which is open until October. It’s in an unusual, magical location: perched atop the majestic cypress trees set on the hotel’s six-acre gardens.
Accessed by a wooden staircase, the two Dior treehouse treatment cabins are designed to be a creative refuge. It features the brand’s iconic fabric reimagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior, in a bold leaf-green ‒ a bid to calm the eye and blend with the verdant surrounds. The cabins are decorated with bamboo seating, brass trimmed lighting, and rattan furniture; it is also equipped with a terrace from which to take in the stunning view of Sicilian landscape.
Wellness is the most influential driving force in travel today resulting in a more serious approach to the pursuit of self-care. In recent times, I’ve seen wellness offerings veer towards the clinical, but there is merit in valuing the spiritual and sensual aspects whose results can be harder to measure.
When I visited Dior Spa Eden-Roc, I was happy that the therapist was able to address the niggling knot on my shoulder (working as a writer means being crouched over my laptop half the time). I revelled in the aura of lightness that an amazing massage brings, and the immersion in the gorgeous surroundings put an extra spring in my step. It may not have been the most cutting-edge wellness experience I’ve had but I departed Dior Spa feeling more than just relaxed: I left inspired. How many spas promise that on a brochure?