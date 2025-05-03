Discover the beauty of Japanese islands via small-ship luxury cruising

In late March this year, as Yokohama shook itself awake from its wintery slumber, I boarded the Seabourn Quest for a long-anticipated, two-week cruise around the Japanese islands. Our timing couldn't have been more perfect: The cherry blossom season was just beginning, unfurling its gauzy tapestry of white and pink across the landscape.

With barely a ripple, the Quest – a slick, all-white vessel carrying only 347 guests from 73 countries and attended by 357 crew members from 44 – eased away from the bustling port.

This was cruising at its most refined. No towering behemoth with water parks and thousands of passengers. Just a floating sanctuary of dignified luxury moving silently through deep blue waters. As we pulled away from Yokohama’s metropolitan sprawl, there was a collective sense of anticipation, knowing that over the next fortnight, the ship would deliver us to ports so remote and logistically challenging that they normally remain inaccessible to all but the most determined travellers.