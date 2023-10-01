What’s it like to go diving with the haenyeo in Jeju Island, South Korea

“Would you like to go diving with the haenyeo?” the concierge at the newly opened JW Marriott Jeju asked.

“Is the Pope Catholic?” I replied. “Sign me up!”

People who know me will tell you that I’m so inactive and inert by nature, I make a sloth look like it’s been crushing Red Bull for days. So, it says something that I didn’t hesitate when the concierge made the offer. After all, it isn’t every day that one gets to hang out with the haenyeo, Jeju’s legendary female divers.

Wearing only goggle masks, these women dive into the sea to collect sea urchins, fat abalone, turban shells, sea squirt and other delicious marine morsels which are then sold to local restaurants and residents. And they do this without any breathing apparatus. Just strong lungs and core muscles. If the Amazons and Atlanteans had ever mated, the haenyeo would have been their offspring.

The haenyeo date their tradition back 300 years to the Chosun dynasty when one of the kings apparently exiled some out-of-favour court members to Jeju. Struggling to make ends meet, the ladies took to the sea wearing thin white tunics and black leggings which exposed them to the cold waters, hypothermia and the like. Over time, the outfits were updated, so that wet suits and flippers are now standard equipment, but not much else has changed in the intervening centuries.