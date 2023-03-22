3 days in Buenos Aires: Things to see, do and eat in the capital of Argentina

Jump into a cab and zoom towards Teatro Colon, Argentina’s premier concert theatre. Built in the Eclectic style just before the First World War, it’s considered to have the best acoustics in the world for opera, and the second best for concerts. If time permits, come for a show. If not, join a guided tour. The second floor rooms, gilded in gold and glitz, are spectacular.

On your way to your next stop, first, drop by Vasalissa (Callao 1940) for a box of their delicious chocolates, bon bons, macarons and truffles, before walking over to Arandu. Here, lose yourself in the mythical world of the gauchos, or Argentinean cowboys, where three floors of an antique mansion are stuffed with beautifully made leather jackets, bags, boots and shoes, including polo gear and horse-riding accoutrements. Sure, you’re never going to need a lasso, much less a saddle or a poncho, but when something is this beautifully made and sparks such joy, even Marie Kondo would look the other way.

Continue the gaucho mood with dinner at Piergari Carnes (Posadas 1089). This may be an Italian restaurant by name, but its DNA is distinctly Argentinean. When a restaurant has ‘carnes’ in its name, it only makes sense to zero in on the steaks ‒ great hunks of them, seared to the required doneness, but go local and ask for ‘jugoso’, or ‘bleu’ (rare, or still alive). Vegetarians, fret not ‒ there are plenty of delicious pastas and salads on offer.