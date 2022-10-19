New York’s Eleven Madison Park becomes first three-star vegan restaurant

Daniel Humm, the chef at New York’s Eleven Madison Park restaurant, gained his first three-star Michelin rating in 2011 and was awarded the title of world’s best restaurant six years later. “There weren’t any awards left,” he recalls thinking at the time.

A few weeks ago in New York, he achieved another milestone as Eleven Madison Park — now reconfigured as a plant-based kitchen — became the first vegan restaurant to be awarded three Michelin stars. “The plant-based menu is a bold vision of luxury dining,” the 2022 New York guide said. It is an achievement that is likely to reverberate across the culinary world.