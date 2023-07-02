What to expect at Else, one of the hottest new hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

But that’s just one of many delightful surprises in store at Else, a beautiful boutique hotel and the Malaysian capital’s hottest opening when it launched last September. Set in a gentrifying but still gritty neighbourhood constantly abuzz with beeping motorcycles and the shouts of street vendors hawking everything from fried kway teow to designer look-alike bags, Else rubs shoulders with an eclectic mix of neighbours including Indian and Chinese temples, pasta and matcha bars and street markets.

Push past its gilded doors, though, and the vibe instantly changes.

Else is situated in the seven-storey Lee Rubber Building, one of Kuala Lumpur’s iconic structures from the 1930s. It had become a somewhat dilapidated commercial building, and had a sprawling Popular bookstore on the ground floor and tuition centres above before the owners of Else took over.

Today, it draws a very different type of crowd. The entry’s sense of arrival is particularly well calibrated, immediately drawing the eye with an expansive, bespoke wave-patterned foyer rug, contemporary artworks and Raw Kitchen Hall, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant. A cavernous, skylight-topped venue featuring massive, curving moss-green leather banquette seats, warm brick floors, industrial-chic concrete pillars and a sleek bar with an arresting colonnaded backdrop, the space looks equally ready for brunch or a Big Band concert.