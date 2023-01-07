Enjoy Spain’s party island Ibiza without attending a single rave

Among the four largest islands – Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera — in the Balearic archipelago located off the eastern coast of the Spanish mainland, Ibiza (“ai-bee thuh” as the Spanish pronounces it) is the third largest. It is easily accessible by direct flights from major cities like Barcelona, Madrid and London but you would want to avoid the peak summer season from July to September where the streets are chock-a-block with vehicles and European holidaymakers, and you pay everything from beach beds to burgers through the nose. I was there early October, when the crowds had dissipated but the lingering Mediterranean summer made it delightful to be outdoors. From mid-October onwards, most beach clubs and restaurants are closed until March the following year.

I stayed two nights at La Torre Del Canonigo, a Small Luxury Hotels of the World member located in the UNESCO World Heritage-designated old town known as Dalt Vila. The hotel is spread across three medieval buildings, of which my third-storey suite belongs to a watchtower. From my suite’s terrace and the hotel’s only restaurant and breakfast room, Corsario Restaurant and Terrace, the harbour views are gorgeous. Less mobile guests, however, would find it challenging as there are no lifts in the buildings and getting to Corsario on a rainy morning means a gingerly stroll down a steep cobblestone slope best accomplished with solid sneakers.