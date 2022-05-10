7 important lessons from a late-starting entrepreneur: Learn from mistakes quickly (or die) and more

5. LEARN FROM MISTAKES QUICKLY – OR DIE

Another liberating lesson is that you do not need to know all the answers when you start. Indeed, the core methodology of a start-up is experimenting, and failing, fast. I still remember Haim Mendelson, a Stanford professor who boasts a fine white beard and a merciless, forensic eye, ripping apart my team’s rickety business plan before concluding: “You’ve only got 70 per cent of the answers. But that’s probably good enough.”

If you only have 70 per cent of the answers when you start a business then you are evidently going to make a lot of mistakes. But that is part of the process: All start-ups are a trial-and-error game. Failure in lots of small ways is inevitable and, if you’re lucky, not fatal. The most important thing is to try to learn from your mistakes.

While journalism tends to be a sequential activity – you must hit your deadline or you will have a very short career – running a start-up is all about parallel processing. Before you complete one job, another one is screaming for your attention. You are thrilled by hiring a wonderful marketing manager and then your lawyers spot a landmine in a term sheet. Your team runs a spectacular event and then a key tech developer quits. Your life becomes one never-ending succession of mini-crises that are rarely ever fully resolved.

One of the biggest mistakes we made was in hiring the wrong people for particular jobs. That was not so much a reflection on them: They were all smart and decent people doing their best. But they were not ideally suited to a largely unstructured and unpredictable working environment. We had no option but to lose them, which was a painful process for all involved.

6. “HAPPINESS IS POSITIVE CASH FLOW”

The investor Fred Adler wrote a book with this title. The phrase has since appeared on countless investor decks, lapel badges and even cushions. But it is only when you start a business that you realise the terrifying truth that you really cannot remain financially unhappy for long. No amount of customer love or public acclaim for your product counts for more than hard cash. Unless you can generate sufficient revenue – or keep raising funds – then you are going to go bust. As they say in the retail business, turnover is vanity, profit is sanity, but cash is reality.

That realisation gnawed away at me during the early hours of many a night in April 2020, during the first upsurge of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, when Sifted began to run on financial vapours. Although the FT had agreed to back the business, it had always made clear that it was never going to backstop it come what may. The COVID-19 crisis had knocked our fundraising plans and forced us to confront the unwelcome reality that we might soon have to fire all 14 employees. Thankfully, our original seed investors, some enthusiastic new converts and the FT came through for us and we raised £1.3 million (S$2.3 million), giving us a new lease of life.

7. WATER ON GRANITE

One of the most fun things about being an entrepreneur, even a nano-one like me, is swapping war stories with others who have played the game. I remember one piece of advice given to me by Kathryn Parsons, the irrepressible co-founder of Decoded, the digital training company. “I think the only indispensable thing you need as an entrepreneur is never to give up,” she said.

Compared with almost every other founder I have met, I have started with enormous advantages: The backing of a media brand as strong as the FT, a wide network of contacts and a relatively simple business proposition.

Even so, there have been many nerve-shredding moments when I have wondered why on earth I had pursued such a crazy idea. My respect for those founders who have stuck with it all to build a meaningful business without any of the advantages that I have enjoyed has increased exponentially.