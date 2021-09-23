Ready, player one: In Asia, e-sports is shaping up to be the next big thing

Carlos Alimurung recalls the series of events that cemented his belief that e-sports was morphing into the next juggernaut. It was the late noughties, and on regular trips to South Korea, the then-executive at LG Electronics was struck by how e-sports athletes in the country were cast as superstars of the same ilk as LeBron James and Tiger Woods, with their towering images glaring from megawatt billboards.

But the industry's stadium shuddering, revenue rocketing potential was at that point, no more than a blip on his radar.

“To be totally transparent, I thought maybe that's just a Korean thing. I didn't know if it was going to go global,” recounted the CEO of ONE Esports. Later on in the United States, while working for Spanish-language television network Univision, Alimurung chanced upon research revealing gaming to be a dominant activity among Hispanic Americans, who comprise the country's largest minority group.