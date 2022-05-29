What it's like to go on a trans-European rail adventure from London to Budapest

There are many things that I dislike about flying, but I think I can put my finger on the most important. It’s the moment when you catch sight of the screen flashing: GATE CLOSING.

You look at your ticket, you look at your watch, you know that it’s impossible that the gate is actually closing. The plane is not leaving. It will be fine. Yet you can’t disobey the screen.

So you jettison the coffee that you have just overpaid for. You race through the airport terminal, until you turn the corner and find yourself behind hundreds of fellow passengers, who have been standing there so long that they’ve started to pay rent. The gate is not closing: It hasn’t even opened. Sometimes I think that, if airports put the gate information screens online, they’d be flagged as disinformation.

Anyway, just before Christmas 2019, for climate reasons, I gave up flying. The boldness of this resolution was undermined shortly afterwards by lockdown. I wasn’t flying, but neither was anyone else.