What it’s like staying in a S$30,000 hotel suite, decorated by Gucci

If you like the colourful, joyous, eclectic aesthetic Alessandro Michele has developed at Gucci since he became its creative director in 2015 – and I do – then this is all very good fun. Michele launched Gucci Decor in 2017 with a selection of porcelain, wallpapers and Chiavari dining chairs, among other items, and stepping in the suite is to see it come fully to life.



Where the brand perhaps takes it a step too far is through the interactive screens embedded throughout. In the entrance hall, a large TV plays looping footage of Gucci fashion shows. On the coffee table, a VR headset lies next to the bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal that greets guests on arrival; put it on, and you’re transported to a showroom to gaze at models and racks hung with Gucci merchandise.



The bedroom TV invites guests to take part in a meditation session, accompanied by Gucci graphics, while a cupboard door in the dressing room opens to reveal a screen showing digital renderings of Gucci jewellery. When it comes to luxury and retail environments, I have long subscribed to former Apple executive Angela Ahrendts’ view that technology should operate in the background. These screens don’t feel so much like enhancements as marketing material.



Last year, when the hotel was closed due to lockdown, Gucci approached the Savoy about a partnership timed to its anniversary. “We were thrilled,” said Franck Arnold, the hotel’s managing director. “We were still under lockdown, the hotel was not open and, like everyone else, we were wondering what to do and when.”