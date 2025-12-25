The luxury of moving slowly: 17 days across the Atlantic on Explora I

Just 607 of us boarded Explora I in Barcelona, outnumbered by 650 crew from 43 countries. The ship felt vast and sprawling, its all-ocean fronting suites dressed in dark woods, heated bathroom floors, and endless deck space creating the impression of a floating five-star resort that happened to be crossing an ocean.

The first day had that first-day-of-school quality: passengers unpacking whilst eyeing one another’s suite categories, booking spa treatments and meeting new people. One lady from South Carolina immediately confided she always did her laundry at 2am to avoid the pitched battles for the two washers and dryers on decks 9 and 10. “Even millionaires hate paying for laundry,” she observed, proudly owning her fiscal prudence.

The first two days were at sea, the ship finding her rhythm. We found ours too – sweating out jetlag in the steam room, scouting bridge partners, mapping the 13 bars and lounges, and seven restaurants like explorers charting new territory.