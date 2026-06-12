Caviar for breakfast, Pilates and pickleball classes, oceanfront suites for all – Explora Journeys is wooing non-cruisers and it’s working
A floating hotel whose address is the ocean, Explora Journeys offers the experience of a private yacht with more amenities to match.
“Oh, it’s not for us.” This is a common refrain when you tell people you’re going on a cruise, a subtle put down and silent judgement of your travel choices. You can’t really blame them as it's often associated with throngs of people, giant casinos, and pile-it-high buffets. “For many of my clients, cruise has become a bad word. The image that comes to mind is ships the size of a city block with thousands of passengers,” said Amy Siegal, a New York-based luxury travel advisor with VWT by Chase Travel.
I admit I was once snooty about the idea of being stuck on a ship in the middle of the sea, but that’s until I went on a luxury cruise traversing the Arctic Circle over a decade ago. I stopped at small islands in Iceland, rode on a RIB boat to see wildlife up close, and basked in the midnight sun in Norway – all in one trip. It was then I realised its appeal: Unpack once, sit back and wake up somewhere new every day. Few travel pursuits can cover so much ground in an utterly relaxing way.
Even with the naysayers, the demand is insatiable. A report by Market Intelo states the industry is expected to be worth US$18.7 billion (S$24.14 billion) by 2033, and the Cruise Lines International Association projects 41.9 million travellers will head out to open water by 2028, with 1.5 million picking a luxury cruise experience. The upper end of the spectrum has seen the some of the strongest growth, propelled by the launch of hotel-branded vessels like The Ritz-Carlton Luminara and the Four Seasons I setting sail over the last few months. “Newer brands are distancing themselves from older concepts and even the naming reflects this – from Virgin Voyages and Orient Express Sailing Yachts,” added Siegal.
DON’T CALL IT A CRUISE
One of the foremost proponents of this new era is Explora Journeys, a recent arrival that has quickly carved out a niche thanks to an experience that feels more like a private yacht and defined by culinary excellence as well as a focus on wellness. A luxury travel brand of the MSC Group, Explora showcases the Aponte-Vago family’s passion for the sea, which spans over three centuries. “The brand was created with a bold vision: to redefine ocean travel for a new generation of discerning travellers by blending European elegance, modern luxury, and a deeply personal approach to hospitality,” said Anna Nash, the company’s President, who believes sailing offers so much more than people give it credit for.
Nash explained that there’s more to a name. “We don’t offer cruises, we offer journeys – this holds much more meaning. The richness of this experience is opening this way of travel up to new guests, who might not previously have considered this might be for them.” Today, there’s a convergence of hotel-level luxury and ocean journeys, which is exactly what Explora offers. The breadth of their itineraries is also impressive, with their vessel Explora III travelling to 47 destinations in Asia in the 2027-2028 season for the first time. The itineraries span Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, with every port marking a maiden call.
Its success shows in the numbers: roughly 30 per cent of Explora guests are new to ocean travel, a sign of how perceptions – and tastes – are changing. “Modern travellers no longer want to choose between comfort and adventure, they want both. Explora Journeys is dedicated to delivering this balance, anchored in the unique possibilities only the ocean can offer,” Nash added.
I witnessed this in real life when I boarded the Explora I on a seven-day Mediterranean cruise last summer. The journey started in Athens, threading the Greek islands of Samos, Olympia and Fiskardo, and stopping by Bari in Italy and Zadar in Croatia, before ending in Venice. On any ship, space is a premium and the difference is immediately stark. As soon as I entered my Ocean Terrace Suite, I felt the generosity of space. There’s a walk-in closet with enough room to house belongings from two full-size suitcases (we travelled as a family of three), a shower and bathtub with heated floors, and an expansive terrace with a daybed and dining table. I clocked the details as well: Mandala Blue amenities by Culti in the bathroom, a Dyson hairdryer, a bed wrapped in supremely soft Frette linens, and a minibar stocked with our preferred beverages after our butler Ambuj checked what our favourite drinks were.
MORE THAN A HOTEL
Explora Journeys calls its ships “floating hotels whose address is the ocean” and Explora I lives up to the promise of a five-star resort at sea. The interiors embrace a “quiet luxury” aesthetic, with spaces tied together by neutral hues, touches of brass and marble, and textured fabrics. There are characterful accents in the way of art, with Galleria D’Arte featuring works by Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.
The ship’s design is not merely decorative, but rooted in thoughtfulness and generosity. For instance, every suite is ocean front, which means even if you only book the entry-level stateroom, you’re guaranteed the prized view of the big blue. The whirlpools are as big as plunge pools, with enough space to fit an entire family. The shallow pool at Astern Pool & Bar on Deck 5 is wrapped in glass, so it’s like swimming in a rooftop infinity pool while on the move. The overriding feeling is that of being on a superyacht.
Then there’s the service, which Nash proudly explained is a “true differentiator, with an industry-leading 1.25:1 guest-to-host ratio”. I distinctly remember meals at Emporium Marketplace at Deck 11, which isn’t the usual buffet. Here, they offer fresh sea bass and prawn cooked ala minute, handmade pasta prepared with your sauce of choice, and addictive sushi rolls carefully made by Jonathan (I got to know the chef’s name as it was one of my favourite stations). At one lunch, a nanosecond after I finished my champagne, I was asked if I wanted another. The intuitive service not only matches but surpasses that of many hotels on land.
Given the fact that you’re in the middle of the ocean, the food on board is beyond. Explora I has nine distinct culinary experiences, including French restaurant Fil Rouge where I had eggs with yuzu hollandaise topped with caviar and my son a flaky pain au chocolat for breakfast. This same restaurant shines during dinnertime — we had scallop with caviar (yet again), a delicious beef tartare, expertly cooked lamb chops and finished with mille-feuille. The chef made his rounds with guests, even gave my son Hugh his hat. Other dining highlights included a more formal meal at the high-end steakhouse Marble & Co Grill and our favourite Sakura, a casual Pan-Asian restaurant.
SEAS THE DAY
The eat-drink-sunbathe-repeat mantra of other ships could well apply to Explora, but there’s plenty to do for the active, wellness-inclined traveller. Every morning, we spent an hour playing pickleball with tennis pro Alex, who patiently taught my son the basics (as much as you can with a toddler anyway). It provided a semblance of a routine for my son and months later, he still asks about his “coach”. My husband, who had a marathon the following month, didn’t feel like his training suffered thanks to the running track on Deck 12. We also used the same track to walk off the incredible meals and watch the sunset. I was able to do my standard strength training exercises using the Technogym Artis equipment, although goblet squats don’t get easier even with an expansive sea view. The same Technogym bench was also used in a creative Pilates class I did led by affable instructor Matthew.
One of the true tests of whether a cruise is actually good or not is on sea days, where there are no ports to colour the experience. The first sign was positive: we all slept past 8am likely because the waves worked against our body clocks and our usual 6.30am rousing. During the day, we left our son at Nautilus Club for an hour, which allowed my husband to finish his summer book and me to try the spa. Wellness is clearly not an afterthought at Explora, with a spa boasting multiple treatment rooms, a salt cave, hydrotherapy pool, and Medi Luxe treatments by Dr Levy Switzerland.
In the evening, we stayed up slightly later to check out a show. Hugh was so captivated by the live band that he took to the dance floor by himself. The emcee called him the “opening act” and by the next day, everyone – other guests included – knew his name.
A SLOWER RHYTHM
The ease of travel on a cruise is sometimes a source of criticism, purporting it doesn't offer travellers room for spontaneous discovery. The structure isn’t actually all that formulaic – it’s incredibly flexible.
On our week on board, I took a planned shore excursion to Ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games. I definitely learned more on the tour than if I had just rocked up myself. The following day, we explored Samos on our own, where we heeded a crew member’s recommendation to visit Gaggou Beach – a stony beach with super calm waters just a 20-minute walk from the port. We rented three daybeds for the morning and had iced coffees all to the tune of €20 (US$23 or S$34). We did the same and took it easy at Fiskardo, where we walked through the picturesque shopping streets, went to a small cove for a dip, and had grilled octopus and Greek salad for lunch.
More than being prescribed, travelling by sea is a choose-your-own-adventure experience. The difference between that and going on a road or rail trip is that it is effortless. “Many tell us that they rediscovered the joy of slowing down, connecting with new destinations, and embracing a sense of presence that is rare in today’s fast-paced world,” said Nash. “At sea, something almost indescribable happens – time feels as though it expands. The rhythm of the ocean invites reflection, conversation, and connection in a way that life on land rarely allows. For once, time is on their side. This unhurried cadence is part of the magic that defines an Explora Journey.”
And there’s also the joy of seeing a place you’ve been to before with new eyes. The sea offers a vantage point like no other. Walking up to the fiery sunrise as we slowly sailed into Venice is etched in my memory. We drank our coffee on the terrace, watched the golden sun creep upwards, and took dozens of pictures – none of them as good as seeing La Serenissima at a distance with our naked eyes. Explora’s latest campaign asks the rhetorical question: “What if the best hotel isn’t a hotel”. After being on board, I know the answer. It has something not even a swanky presidential suite can match.