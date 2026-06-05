Can a luxury wellness cruise really help you switch off?

Moving through the yoga flow sequence at sunrise, I became so locked into the rhythm of my breath that my surroundings faded away. It wasn’t until I paused in a cobra pose, glancing upward, that the magic of the moment broke through: Butterflies fluttered above me, and a rainbow arched through the clouds.

I had drifted into such a deep state of relaxation that it was easy to forget I wasn’t alone in some remote destination, but on a cruise ship with nearly 800 other passengers. That reality kicked in as the ship began its mooring manoeuvres, rotating to reveal the Baroque structures and subtropical landscape of Motril, a town on the southern coast of Spain.

It was my second day taking part in a four-day Ocean Wellness Retreat on board Explora I, part of the Explora Journeys luxury fleet, and designed to feel more like a yacht than a cruise ship. The floor-to-ceiling windows, infinity pools and sprawling outward-facing decks create a seamless transition to the water, blurring the lines between the ship’s edges and the ocean’s beginning.